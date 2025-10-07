Homebot Partners with Fortune 500 Lender Mutual of Omaha Mortgage to Transform Client Engagement Beyond the Closing Table

New integration delivers personalized home wealth insights and expands referral networks for clients nationwide

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, Inc., provider of the award-winning, client-for-life portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, today announced a strategic partnership with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, the mortgage-focused subsidiary of the Fortune 500 mutual insurer. The collaboration will deliver personalized home wealth insights to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage clients while expanding the lender's referral network through Homebot's innovative Partner Intel technology and seamless integration for funded loans.

"This partnership with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage demonstrates exactly what we're building toward. Together, we empower lenders to strengthen client relationships through meaningful, ongoing engagement," said Ernie Graham, CEO and co-founder of Homebot. "When you combine Mutual of Omaha Mortgage's commitment to personalized service with Homebot's wealth-building insights, you create a powerful foundation for lifelong client relationships that benefit everyone involved."

Built on core values of integrity, innovation, and customer focus, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage offers a comprehensive array of mortgage products including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, and reverse mortgages. Known for excellent customer service and flexible credit guidelines, the company serves customers nationwide while supporting banks and credit unions through their Mortgage Services channel.

Key partnership highlights include:

Total Expert Integration: Seamless delivery of personalized home wealth reports for all funded loans

Partner Referral Technology: Advanced agent discovery tools to expand referral networks

Branded Client Experience: Monthly insights delivered under the Mutual of Omaha Mortgage brand

Wealth-Building Focus: Helping clients maximize their home equity and investment potential

The partnership will integrate Homebot's intelligent client and prospecting portal directly with Total Expert for funded loans, ensuring seamless delivery of monthly home wealth reports branded specifically to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. Additionally, the company will leverage Partner Intel to discover and connect with ideal referral partners, expanding their network of real estate professionals.

"Partnering with Homebot allows us to deliver even more personalized insights that empower our clients to make confident home financing decisions." said Brian Surgener, EVP of Strategy at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. "By combining Homebot's innovative technology with our full suite of mortgage solutions, we're strengthening the trusted relationships we build with our clients while expanding opportunities for collaboration with real estate professionals nationwide."

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to empowering homeowners throughout their wealth-building journey. As clients receive monthly insights about their home's value, equity growth, and refinancing opportunities, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage strengthens its position as their trusted financial partner - ensuring they're top-of-mind when clients are ready for their next move, whether that's a refinance, home equity loan, or helping friends and family with their mortgage needs.

About Mutual of Omaha Mortgage:

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is the mortgage-focused subsidiary of the centennial Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, a Fortune 500 mutual insurer based in Nebraska. The lender offers a wide variety of mortgage products including conventional, government-backed, jumbo, reverse, and refinance options. Known for excellent customer service, an intuitive mobile app, and flexible credit guidelines, the company also supports banks and credit unions via their Mortgage Services channel and recently expanded its reach by acquiring Keller Mortgage in 2023. Their services are designed to guide customers through every stage of building home wealth, with an emphasis on personalized service and digital tools for streamlined applications.

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. Every month, we show them their home's value, equity growth, and wealth-building possibilities. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at homebot.ai .

