Homebrewing Robot, BEERMKR, Wins Gold At National Homebrew Competition

BOULDER, Colo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's National Homebrew Competition, often referred to as the "Olympics of homebrewing", a beer brewed using BEERMKR, an automatic homebrewing machine, won gold. Christian Chandler's American Porter, brewed using a BEERMKR, beat out 164 entrants to win first prize at the 2021 National Homebrew Competition, the world's largest homebrewing competition. Chandler's victory definitely answers the question, "does BEERMKR make good beer?"!

"Heck yeah it was good, it won a medal! I won a gold medal!" exclaimed Chandler, still reeling from his victory. "This is definitely the big one, this is nationals. I've been trying for years to win this competition," said Chandler. To learn more about Chandler's Gold Medal BEERMKR brewing experience, read the full interview on the BEERMKR website.

In recent years, the introduction of innovative new automatic homebrewing machines has created some tension with traditional homebrewers. But BEERMKRs open format and ability to control the process have made it a valuable tool in the arsenal of any seasoned homebrewer, "I just think it's nice that you have the ability to play around, to experiment. If I make a batch on a 5-gallon system that I'm not too happy with, you know, that's a lot of beer to get rid of." says Chandler.

BEERMKR, however, was not just designed for experienced homebrewers. It set out to "democratize beer" by making a machine that is easy enough for anyone to use. So much so that BEERMKR has often been described as the "Keurig of beer". BEERMKRs pre-packaged MKRKITs (which include all the grains, hops and yeast you need) and simple process allow anyone, regardless of their experience, to brew and enjoy delicious craft beer right at home.

How BEERMKR Works:

Open the BEERMKR app and select the MKRKIT you want to brew

Follow the easy step-by-step instructions to set up your your machine

Press start on the app and BEERMKR takes care of the rest! BEERMKR perfectly monitors and controls the temperature and pressure of your beer throughout brewing and fermentation.

When your beer is done, transfer it to the BEERTAP to carbonate and serve!

Place your tubs and valves in the dishwasher for easy cleanup

The brewing system comes with a BEERTAP and one MKRKIT and has a suggested retail price of $579. It can be purchased on the BEERMKR website.

BEERMKR is manufactured and marketed by BEERMKR Inc., a privately held company based in Boulder, CO. Founded in 2013, BEERMKR Inc. is a trusted manufacturer of tools and appliances used by home brewers, craft breweries, and brewing schools around the world. BEERMKR is the company's newest offering designed to bring home brewing out of the basement and into the kitchen.

