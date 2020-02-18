Homebuilder Disrupting the Home Buying Experience, Boise, ID

"We've been working towards this over the past year. CBH realizes that homebuyers want to search for a home, tour a home, and buy a home on their time and their terms. Six months ago, we launched Tour Now, so that buyers can view homes whenever they choose. We've had huge success with Tour Now. And because of that, we realized it was time for us to go to the next level which would be buying a new home online. It is no different than the ability to buy a car online, just like Carvana or Vroom," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

CBH Homes has been shaking up how buyers shop for new homes beginning with their release of Tour Now, a process that allows anyone to create a profile, answer a few security questions and then tour a CBH home all on their own. No need for an appointment, no need for a key, the buyer is free to tour and experience the home.

Now with Buy Online and Tour Now, CBH Homes is allowing the buyer to not only tour on their own but buy a home from the comfort of wherever, whenever. Whether on a mobile or from a desktop, you can select a home, submit your deposit, set an appointment, and then it's sold.

CBH Homes strives to be the "Uber of home buying," providing an experience built for the shopper. It's fast, it's intuitive, and it's done at the touch of a button. See how CBH Homes is changing the industry at cbhhomes.com/buy-now .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 26 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, ranked #37 in the nation, and proudly working with over 20,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

SOURCE CBH Homes

