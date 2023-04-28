Homebuilding Experts Team up to Launch Custom Home Building Start-up in April

On Your Lot Homes is revolutionizing custom home building by giving home buyers more autonomy throughout the process.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebuyers looking to build their dream home will soon have the services of a Maryland custom home-building dream team at their disposal when On Your Lot (OYL) Homes launches in April.

Following Money Magazine's declaration that Columbia is the best place to live in Maryland, more people are pursuing custom home-building options in Maryland; however, the problem is that most custom home builders continue to take the same old-school approach of doing things their way. But not anymore.

Our mission is to empower homeowners to build their ideal home, tailored to their tastes, budget, and timeline with the support of leading industry experts across a range of disciplines who are passionate about creating homes that are as beautiful, efficient, and enriched with purposeful innovation as the people who inhabit them. On Your Lot Homes | Custom Home Building On Your Lot | Columbia, MD

On Your Lot Homes offers a single-source home-building solution that helps clients transform their dreams into reality. The company is taking a new approach to the home-building process by offering homeowners more power to make decisions. Far from the average custom homebuilders, OYL Homes offers leading-edge processes and best practice standards to every build. The team guides customers through the entire home building process, from inspecting the lot to the final walkthrough. Throughout the process, they keep customers informed and ensure that the project is completed within the time frame. What's more, is that every build is backed by a comprehensive warranty through a national insurer.

Led by Gregory Phillips, the OYL Homes team boasts a combined expertise of nearly 100 years in land development, home building, and construction management. Together they harness their skills as well as those of the designers and contractors to streamline the process and ensure a quality custom home that buyers are proud of.

To get the ball rolling, OYL Homes can provide information on the best loan programs and rates and can also recommend qualified lenders. They also offer a list of hand-selected lots for new home construction on their website. Once they have secured a lot, customers can follow through with the custom home building process, including selecting a floor plan, interior selections, and finalizing the price.

Phillips is excited about the company's launch in April. He said: "We are revolutionizing the homebuilding process from the ground up. We want to empower the custom home buyer by giving them more autonomy in the building process with the specialist support of our experts."

On Your Lot Homes is located at 9520 Berger Road, Suite 212 Columbia, MD 21046. For further information about On Your Lot Homes, visit www.oylhomes.com:

Media Contact: Meredith Phillips

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 410-977-0436

