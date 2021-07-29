Homebuilding Startup Welcome Homes Sees Early Demand, Positions for Long-Term Growth with Hire of Real Estate Veteran

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Homes , the first-of-its-kind, online home building platform, today announced strong business momentum as demand for its custom, modern homes continues to accelerate. To meet the growing demand for its homes and support the company's growth strategy, Welcome Homes has brought on Benjie Burford as Vice President of Sales.

Since the launch of their first model, The Oasis, in March 2021, Welcome Homes has sold over five Oasis homes in Westchester and Putnam Counties, at a starting price of $850,000. The company has received more than 1,600 inbound inquiries from potential home buyers in the Tri-State area, including Westchester County, NY, Greenwich, CT, and Bergen and Morris Counties, NJ. Over the next year, to meet the growing demand for its homes, Welcome Homes anticipates growing its headcount by 500%.

"Since Welcome Homes launched just eight months ago, we've seen incredible momentum and demand for our new-construction homes," said Alec Hartman, Welcome Homes CEO and Co-Founder. "The housing market is hot in the Tri-State area and around the country, and we're excited to bring on Benjie Burford to support our growth strategy. With a pro like Burford on the team, we're well-positioned to go big and sell thousands of homes in the coming years, and get closer to providing custom, modern homes at an affordable price, to as many homebuyers as we can — ultimately becoming the market leader in the home-builder space."

As VP of Sales, Burford will be responsible for building out and managing Welcome Homes' sales team and broker groups across the company's markets. Prior to joining Welcome Homes, Burford was the National Head of Sales Management at Compass, where he led over 200 sales managers across the US who managed over 22,000 agents. Benjie has a strong entrepreneurial sales background having launched a series of real estate investment, brokering and financing companies, one of which sold to Compass in 2018. Benjie is an Air Force veteran who also spent over five years as a consultant with McKinsey&Co.

"Welcome Homes' approach to the homebuilding and home-buying experience is breaking barriers across the real estate industry, and I'm confident we will continue to be not only innovators, but will also become the leaders within the home-builder space," said Burford. "I'm thrilled to join the team and help propel Welcome Homes' vision, and look forward to leading the sales team and providing strategic insights from my years of experience in the real estate space."

About Welcome Homes

Welcome Homes is a first-of-its-kind, online home building platform that aims to turn home buyers into home builders by creating a more seamless and price-transparent home-buying process. The platform enables users to buy and move into a brand-new, modern home within six months. Welcome Homes offers homes priced less than existing homes in the same market, and completely streamlines the entire process, from land selection to customization to financing and construction. Currently available in the Tri-State area, including Westchester County, NY, Greenwich, CT, and Bergen and Morris Counties, NJ. Welcome Homes will be expanding to areas around the U.S. For more information, visit www.welcomehomes.com .

