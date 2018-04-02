HOMEBUYERS ASSEMBLE! Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans and Marvel Studios Team Up for Launch of "Avengers: Infinity War"

The new collaboration is centered around a co-branded television commercial campaign in addition to a Rocket Mortgage product placement in the opening scenes of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." This marks the big screen debut for Rocket Mortgage, the nation's first and leading end-to-end customizable online and on-demand mortgage experience.

"By teaming up with Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War', we are not only able to produce fun, energetic and creative content, but the campaign also provides Rocket Mortgage a strong opportunity to connect with current and future homebuyers. Rocket Mortgage is the best platform for consumers to be Super-Hero-level confident when buying a home," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer for Quicken Loans.

The commercial is part of a fully integrated campaign which includes additional co-branded content through digital videos, online ads, social media and more.

"This campaign is about embracing confidence and feeling empowered, just like our heroes do," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Marketing. "It's easy to be envious of the super powers that we see in the film, but Rocket Mortgage is reminding us in a fun way that we have tools at our disposal to conquer whatever obstacles lie ahead. We're excited to welcome everyone into this new little pocket of our universe."

Rocket Mortgage delivers clients full loan approval in as few as 8 minutes, all from the push of a button.

Rocket Mortgage was built in Detroit by Quicken Loans Labs using its proprietary technology.

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" opens in theaters beginning April 27, 2018.

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed more than $400 billion of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2017. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past eight consecutive years, 2010 – 2017, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past four consecutive years, 2014 – 2017.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2018 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 15 consecutive years. The company was also named the #1 place to work in technology in 2017 by Computerworld magazine's "100 Best Places to Work in IT," a recognition it has received 8 times in the past 12 years.

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

About Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War"

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. "Avengers: Infinity War" releases in U.S. theaters on April 27, 2018.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2018 MARVEL

