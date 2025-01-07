Homecare Homebase Announces January 2025 Gold Standard Award Winner

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is proud to name Pam Stucky, Hospice RN Case Manager at Rivercross Healthcare, the January Gold Standard Award Winner.

"Pam truly exemplifies what hospice care is all about—delivering the highest quality care to every patient, every time," said Christina Ellis, administrator at Rivercross Hospice. "With 15 years as a hospice nurse on our team, her dedication and exceptional skill set make her an invaluable part of our organization."

Pam Stucky, HCHB January 2025 GSA Award Winner

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

"I absolutely love spending time with my patients during this stage in their lives," said Stucky. It is such an honor to bring quality and peace to their lives. It is so rewarding to hear their stories and connect with each of the patients and family members individually. I still talk to families of some of my first patients after all these years. I can't see myself doing any other type of nursing."

"Pam's commitment to delivering the highest quality care to every patient is remarkable," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "With a decade of dedicated service, her ability to create meaningful moments sets her apart as an exceptional hospice nurse and a deserving recipient of the Gold Standard Award."

To learn more about these companies, visit hchb.com and rivercrosshealthcare.com.

