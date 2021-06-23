HomeCon Names Co-CEOs, Announces Weekly Fundraising Events on Twitch

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HomeCon 's Board of Directors announced that it has appointed Drew Crowder and Kelly Ann Collins Co-CEOs.

Launched in 2020 as the world adapted to a life of quarantine and social distancing with the intention of keeping communities entertained and connected to their favorite celebrities while focusing on community enrichment and philanthropy, HomeCon will continue its social do-gooding in 2021—and beyond.

Kelly Ann Collins Drew Crowder

An official Twitch partner, HomeCon allows attendees to virtually connect with celebrities for panel discussions and personal one-on-one video chats that benefit causes. HomeCon's 2020 events have been seen throughout the world—with attendees from 38 countries at the first event in April 2020 with 112,357 live views; and attendees from 45 countries at its second event in May 2020 with 605,804 live views. During these two months, more than 100 celebrities joined HomeCon to bring in approximately $240,000 in support of First Responders First, Act Blue, Canada Saves, Los Angeles Food Bank, Start The Wave, and more.

Kelly Ann Collins, along with being co-CEO of HomeCon, is founder of Vult Lab, a digital agency that has worked on hundreds of cause-oriented initiatives involving top thought leaders, influencers and brands, such as United Nations, TED, Starbucks and CBS.

"I'm honored to be named Co-CEO with Drew," she said. "From the beginning I was excited to help launch HomeCon. Now, I am thrilled to get to work with so many amazing people as we can continue the tradition of HomeCon - and our dream - that started at the beginning of the pandemic: using our social powers for good."

Collins has also helped to launch companies throughout her career, including USAToday.com and AOL Co-founder Steve Case's Revolution.

Drew Crowder's experience ranges from 18 years in executive leadership, management and operations in media and entertainment to 11 years in gaming and a decade in film finance, streaming production and podcasts. Crowder is the current Chairman of DC Entertainment Solutions, owner of Hashtag Arena and founder of Hashtag Studios.

HomeCon is partnered with The Woodshed, an event production studio; Looped, a virtual venue for interactive live-streaming experiences; Studio Nano; Crowder's Hashtag Gaming Arena ; and Collins' Vult Lab .

HomeCon will kick off its 2021 fundraising for social good Thursday, June 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Twitch with Jackbox Games to benefit CDC Foundation 's coronavirus emergency response fund. Weekly game nights will continue every week; 2021 convention schedule to be announced.

