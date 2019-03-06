HomeCourse® Pro-Net Receives Patent for its State-of-the-Art Sports Pro-Screen

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Golf, provider of sports apparatus and training equipment today announced the issuance of patent number 10080948 for the HomeCourse® pro-screen, a fully self-contained portable retractable sports training pro-net.

The innovative, state-of-the-art, fully-retractable, self-contained sports pro-screen transforms virtually any space into a suitable place, either indoors or outdoors, into a practice facility for sporting activity skills. The pro-screen allows golfers in particular to convert their space into a fully self-contained practice environment in under one minute, and then return the space to its original use.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to fortify our intellectual property protection on the HomeCourse® pro-screen," stated Joseph Manieri, President and CEO, and HomeCourse® Inventor. "The opportunity to bring golf and sports enthusiasts a revolutionary and first of its kind fully-retractable training apparatus has been tremendous, and receiving the patent further solidifies the distinctiveness of our product."

About HomeCourse®

HomeCourse® is an innovative, state-of-the-art, fully self-contained, retractable simulator screen and enclosure that is wireless, battery powered, operates with the click of a remote control and descends and retracts in about 30 seconds. The pro-screen offers a ballistic grade projection screen designed to withstand the impact of a real golf ball and is surrounded by pro-arm and sky netting enclosures for safety. It can be paired with or without simulator software and is available for a fraction of the cost of typical in-home golf simulator enclosures. This revolutionary product offers golfers of all levels of play the ability to learn, train, practice or perfect their game anytime, in almost any space indoors or outdoors. Within seconds golfers can turn virtually any space into a practice range or golf simulator environment, and then with the click of a button, return the area back to its original setting. "Golfers know getting out on the course frequently enough to improve their game can be a challenge due to time and weather constraints. HomeCourse® is a product I use almost every day and I've seen a significant improvement in my game as a result," said Manieri.

For more information on HomeCourse® visit their website at www.homecoursegolf.com.

Victor Leon, Artisan Media

786-787-0500

victor@artisanmedia.com

SOURCE HomeCourse

Related Links

http://www.homecoursegolf.com

