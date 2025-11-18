Homedics Launches 'WakeBand™,' A Sleek, Thoughtful Wake-Up Solution For Early Risers, New Parents, And Couples With Mismatched Schedules

The ultra-lightweight wristband offers an alternative to noisy alarm clocks, using whisper-quiet vibrations for a happier and more refreshed wake-up experience

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Homedics officially announces the launch of WakeBand™, an ultra-lightweight wristband that acts as a silent alarm. With over 41% of Americans losing sleep when sharing a bed with their partner due to mismatched schedules, WakeBand was developed to ensure the whole house sleeps peacefully. With 9 customizable vibration modes and 9 intensity levels, WakeBand offers a personalized wake-up experience that leaves you feeling refreshed and your partner happier.

WakeBand is now available for purchase on homedics.com for $39.99 in four colorways.

"Homedics' holistic product lineup addresses essential health needs for everyday people — and WakeBand™ fits well within that ecosystem," said Daniel Kaufman, Chief Strategy Officer at FKA Brands. "We strive to create tools that meet people where they are in their life. Real challenges require real solutions, and that's what we bring to the market at affordable price points. In this instance, helping families everywhere get better sleep."

Perfect for night-shift workers, new parents (don't wake that newborn!) and early risers, key features of each WakeBand™ include:

Silent Wake-Up Technology: WakeBand™ delivers virtually silent vibrations – strong enough to wake you, yet gentle enough to let others sleep peacefully.

The Perfect Vibration Setting to Wake Up To: Offering nine alarm modes and nine vibration intensities, ranging from gentle pulses to firm alerts.

All-Night Comfort, Thoughtful Design: With its all-night wearable design and breathable fabric, WakeBand™ is lighter than your watch but tougher than your snooze habit.

Long-lasting Battery: Get six full days of power that charges completely during your morning routine (just 120 minutes flat).

Easy, Intuitive App: The iOS/Android app lets you set alarms – no more fumbling in the dark.

Consumers can also buy the device on Amazon, CVS and Walmart. To learn more about Homedics and stay up to date on the latest launches, please visit www.homedics.com and follow on Instagram @homedics .

ABOUT HOMEDICS

Homedics is a world leader in holistic wellness and global manufacturer of wellness products offering a variety of solutions that ease pain through a wide range of highly effective, medically tested offerings for every aspect of your life and home. For 30+ years, Homedics has been redefining wellness at home as a trusted brand helping consumers feel better, sleep better, breathe better, and live better. As a single destination for accessible self-care products, Homedics carries gadgets and accessories in every category, including clarifying air purifiers, hydrating humidifiers, luxe sleep tools, top-quality spa products, meditative devices, inventive massaging tools and more.

