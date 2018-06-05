HoMedics to Become the Official Sound-Conditioning Partner of the National Sleep Foundation

"We're excited about working with HoMedics on educating Americans about the importance of sound conditioners for providing noise-free sleep," said David Cloud, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "Combining the National Sleep Foundation's cause to improve sleep health and safety through education with these high-quality products accelerates the Foundation's ability to help the public."

HoMedics' SoundSpa line of premium sound-technology products helps adults and infants alike rest their overactive and/or distracted minds using white noise and relaxing nature sounds, such as a rainforest or campfire. Sounds are designed to soothe the senses, encourage sleep and maintain deep sleep for a refreshed morning.

SoundSpa technology has been digitally mastered with the help of sound engineers to produce white noise and environmental sounds that help users fall asleep and stay asleep. For example, our sleep-therapy programs begin the user's sleep ritual with nature sounds that softly transition into brown noise. This process helps the user achieve the deepest and most relaxed sleep.

Additionally, HoMedics' portable sound products make travel less disruptive to sleep patterns, reducing distracting noises and maintaining sleep routines developed at home. Our SoundSpa Ultra Portable Rechargeable Sound Machine is equipped with an auto-off timer that can be set for 15, 30 or 60 minutes, a travel lock to prevent the battery from being drained during travel, and lets users make the best use of the 12-hour rechargeable lithium-ion battery while on the go.

"Our main goal at HoMedics is to help our consumers relax and improve their overall wellbeing. We know a quality night's sleep is a necessity to help everyone be at their best throughout the day," said Adrea Simmons, Senior Product Manager of Sleep Solutions for HoMedics. "The National Sleep Foundation is a recognized and respected name for promoting sleep health education and advocacy, and we look forward to partnering with them to help more people achieve restful sleep."

Among the products receiving the National Sleep Foundation's official seal are:

SoundSpa™ Mini

SoundSpa™ FM Clock Radio

SoundSpa™ Recharged

SoundSpa™ Rejuvenate

SoundSpa™ Slumber Scents

SoundSpa™ Ultra

MyBaby® Deep Sleep

MyBaby® Lullaby

MyBaby® On-the-Go

MyBaby® Portable

MyBaby® Ultrasonic Humidifier

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research, and practice. Sleepfoundation.org Sleep.org SleepHealthJournal.org

About HoMedics

As the innovative leader in self-care, wellness, and personal health products, HoMedics strives to provide products that promote overall well-being. Its extensive line of personal wellness products allows you to relax your body, renew your spirit and simplify your life. For products and information, visit www.homedics.com.

Media Contact :

Kristin Sokul

ksokul@tannerfriedman.com

248-626-0006

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homedics-to-become-the-official-sound-conditioning-partner-of-the-national-sleep-foundation-300659472.html

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation

Related Links

http://www.sleepfoundation.org

