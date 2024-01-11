HOMEE AI Unveils World's First A.I. Interior Designer at CES 2024

"New home furnishings A.I. connects dots for product, design and preference… and fast" - commented by Furniture Today

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMEE AI , an innovator of spatial computing technology, brings the world's first A.I. interior designer to live at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. Using the latest in spatial planning technology, this new home furnishings artificial intelligence may have the potential to transform the furniture industry very soon.

"We are honored to showcase the technology and innovation on behalf of the Taiwan team," said Kenny Du, Founder and CEO of HOMEE AI. "Our vision is that everyone can enjoy the fun of designing with artificial intelligence and create their own ideal living-space. HOMEE AI has launched cloud-based subscription A.I. software-as-a-services, and its corporate clients include furniture manufacturers, real estate developers, and interior design firms, etc. HOMEE AI, in collaboration with industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Google Cloud, and others, will be launching a variety of AI solutions, ranging from real estate developers, to renovation and design, to furniture layout, and so on."

HOMEE AI allows everyone to simply open the camera on their smartphone and use it to look around whatever room they wish to redesign. The A.I. scans the room in 3D, learning its dimensions and current layout and design. Users can then remove, rotate or shift around their own furniture simply by clicking on it, and the A.I. will generate a new image, keeping the room's measurements in mind.

HOMEE AI was invited by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) and the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), demonstrating the HOMEE Optimal Planning Engine (H.O.P.E.), a large language model (LLM) that is specialized in the domain-knowledge of interior design. H.O.P.E. provides design suggestions based on user preferences, reversing the traditional mode of interaction between people, spaces and interior design.

HOMEE AI at CES: Taiwan Pavilion, Eureka Park, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Booth 62700, HOMEE AI Booth No. AR10.

HOMEE AI provides innovative A.I. solutions for interior design and furniture retailing. HOMEE AI is dedicated to enhancing user experience and redefining space design. For more information, please visit the official website at https://homee.ai/ .

