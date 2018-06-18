Homee On Demand App Matching Consumers with Home Contractors in Orlando

"With Homee, finding and hiring an expert home service provider is a simple process. A consumer just opens the app to place a job request and is matched automatically with a pre-screened, background-checked professional who is available to start immediately," said Homee co-founder and CEO, Doug Schaedler. "The Homee app provides complete transparency, allowing the customer to control the job timer and manage all expenses in real time including billing and payment."

Service providers with their own handyman, plumbing, HVAC and electric service businesses can join the Homee network to fill their time between jobs. When they aren't busy on a job, home service providers can simply turn on the app to book work in real time. Because the platform offers actual jobs – not leads – service providers have an opportunity to eliminate downtime and increase earning opportunities.

All Homee service providers have passed stringent background checks and are ready to get to work. The app's timer tracks the work to-the-minute and pauses automatically if the service provider leaves for materials or a lunch break, so the consumer pays only for the time they spend on-site and working. Homee covers every job with a $1,000 service quality guarantee.

"We're thrilled to bring Homee to Orlando to address the service needs of homeowners and property managers in and around the city," said Schaedler. "We're also excited to be able to assist local service providers in maximizing their earning potential."

The Homee app allows consumers and service providers to match for jobs for all types of properties: residential (home, apartment, condo) or commercial (office, restaurant, hotel). For more information, please visit www.homeeondemand.com

ABOUT HOMEE

Based in Tampa, FL, Homee is an on-demand property maintenance service that provides customers with instant service from electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and handymen from the convenience of their smart phones. The Homee app allows users to find GPS-located service providers and request immediate service. For more information, or to install the Homee app, search for Homee on demand in the app stores or visit http://www.homeeondemand.com. FL #CGC1512633

Media Contact: Jackie Gunzman, 561-998-1995

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homee-on-demand-app-matching-consumers-with-home-contractors-in-orlando-300667954.html

SOURCE Homee

Related Links

http://www.homeeondemand.com

