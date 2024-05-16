Homeety: Creating, tokenizing, and distributing digital assets that will shape the future

PARIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of digital innovation continues to change, Homeety stands out as a pathfinder, paving the road for the next billion users to adopt Web3 globally. The company's objective is to use its state-of-the-art onchain platform to empower people all around the world and democratize access to blockchain technology. RWA issuers are empowered by the Homeety platform to tokenize the globe and add the next billion people to the blockchain. AI-powered content creation, tokenization via NFT minting, and seedless digital asset distribution are examples of homeety technology. with an extensive track record of profitable endeavors across a range of industries, including membership programs, finance, event planning, and real estate.

Homeety: Creating, Tokenizing, and Distributing Digital Assets.

With the audacious goal of reinventing the creation, integration, and distribution of digital assets, Homeety set off on its adventure. Homeety set out to create a platform that would enable anyone, regardless of technical proficiency, to interact with the blockchain directly from their cellphones, driven by a dedication to innovation and accessibility.

However, Homeety's adventure is far from over. The company has been working hard over the last two years to establish its technology platform, setting the foundation for an infinitely scalable future. Homeety is positioned to completely transform the development, integration, and distribution of digital assets with its AI-powered 3D asset creation, unified minting and tokenization solutions, simplified distribution methods, and user-friendly smartphone application.

Homeety's platform is built around breakthrough technology, which consists of four important pillars:

**AI-Powered 3D Asset Creation**

Homeety , which leverages the power of artificial intelligence, allows users to easily produce high-quality 3D assets with a single request. Homeety eliminates the need for specialized design software, allowing anyone to unleash their creativity and bring their ideas to life in amazing detail. **Minting and tokenization using integrated smart contracts:**

Homeety makes it easier to mint and tokenize digital assets by seamlessly integrating with blockchain smart contracts. Whether it's artwork, music, or collectibles, users can quickly upload their assets to the blockchain with a single click, assuring transparency and security throughout the process. **A clever seedless wallet for easy international distribution:**

Homeety's user-friendly platform allows users to easily disseminate their collections to a global audience. Homeety simplifies the distribution process, allowing creators to easily reach audiences all over the world, with targeted drop campaigns and real-time tracking via a dedicated dashboard. **Accessible Smartphone Application with Membership Program:**

Recognizing the value of accessibility, Homeety provides a smartphone application that is available to users globally. Whether you're in Paris , Tokyo , or New York , you can use Homeety's platform from anywhere. Furthermore, Homeety enables RWA issuers to establish closer ties with their users, aided by push notifications and real-time streaming news.

However, Homeety is more than simply technology; it is also about empowerment. By democratizing blockchain technology and transforming how we engage with digital assets. Homeety offers the HOM token, which is poised to become a pillar of the digital economy. The RWA market has grown at an exponential rate since Blackrock entered the business. The HOM token seeks to be the essence and investment of the platform, facilitating tokenization around the world. As the official currency of the Homeety ecosystem, the HOM token provides holders with access to a wide range of technology and services, bolstering its value proposition. Furthermore, by joining the HOM token holder community, individuals enable RWA issuers to tokenize the world, promoting innovation and growth in the digital asset industry. The possibilities with the HOM token are unlimited, providing investors with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to participate in the future of banking and technology.

The HOM token, at the center of Homeety's ecosystem, embodies this ambition by capturing the value generated by the RWA ecosystem and providing users with a path to financial emancipation. Finally, Homeety represents a movement rather than just a platform. Join us on this journey to a brighter tomorrow, where innovation has no limitations and accessibility is essential.

🌐 - Website: https://homeety.com/

𝕏 - Explore more at x.com/homeety

Discord: Join us on https://discord.com/invite/XGYybP6mdN

Telegram: Connect with us at https://t.me/homeety_token

LinkedIn: Follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/85849096/

CoinMarketCap: Discover us at https://coinmarketcap.com/fr/currencies/homeety/

CoinGecko: Check us out at https://www.coingecko.com/fr/pi%C3%A8ces/homeety

Uniswap: Trade with us at https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414817/Homeety.jpg

SOURCE Homeety