HomeExchange Passes 200,000 Member Mark, More Than Doubling its Community in Under 2 Years

HomeExchange targets 250,000 members by the end of 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of home exchange has been around since the 1950s, but it's now enjoying a new lease of life. HomeExchange, the world leader in home swapping vacations, is proud to announce that it has officially reached the milestone of 200,000 active members worldwide, an increase of 35% in one year and 102% over the last 2 years - illustrating the democratization of an alternative and responsible way to travel.

A Revolution For Rethinking Tourism

Comprised of mostly families and couples, the 200,000-member community completed over 408,000 exchanges this year, 43% more than in 2023, representing an exchange finalized every two minutes.

With a market share of over 80% in the home exchange sector, HomeExchange is committed to building a sound business model around its revolutionary concept. The company will achieve sales of over 36 million dollars in 2024 - 45% more than in 2023.

HomeExchange operates on a $220 annual membership model offering unlimited exchanges, with guarantees to ensure a secure experience. Thanks to the core values of respect and trust on which the platform has built its model, 99.7% of exchanges are incident-free.

While HomeExchange has seen its community grow rapidly, the company has also leveraged strategic acquisitions to increase accessibility and offerings to a larger number of home swappers. One of the last major acquisitions was that of Love Home Swap in 2023. Around two-thirds of the migrated members from this English platform have renewed their membership on HomeExchange. This represents a total of over 6,000 additional members thanks to this merger.

These results are accompanied by a loyalty rate of nearly 85% year-on-year, considering renewals made within six months of expiration.

Responsibility, Diversity And Inclusion To Build A Sustainable Future



HomeExchange ensures that its business model evolves in a healthy ecosystem, serving not only its community, but also its 136 employees in 4 main countries (France, USA, Spain and Croatia). An internal team that is constantly evolving, thanks to the creation of 32 new positions in 2024.

HomeExchange places quality of working life and the fight against discrimination at the heart of its corporate responsibilities - commitments which are reflected in concrete results: an Egapro Score of 81/100 and exemplary parity with 62% women in executive positions.

"This year, 80% of our teams have been trained in environmental issues, 100 employees have made commitments to associations, and an extra-financial bonus has been introduced to support this dynamic!" says Elisa Papin, CSR Manager at HomeExchange.

A Clear Vision For Global Democratization

While HomeExchange is delighted to celebrate reaching the 200,000-member milestone, the platform has no intention of stopping there.

"We are convinced that home exchange is a beneficial solution for society, promoting more accessible, authentic and responsible tourism, while strengthening human and cultural ties. It's a healthy practice, both for travelers and for cities and their inhabitants. Our growth will be based on the robustness of our model, and on the democratization of a market that we are pioneering and leading in this collaborative tourism revolution," says Charles-Edouard Girard, co-founder of HomeExchange.

Until then, HomeExchange has high ambitions:

Global democratization, based on healthy growth - Our ambition for 2025 is clear: to invite even more travelers to join this revolution, with the aim of reaching 250,000 members by the end of next year.

- Our ambition for 2025 is clear: to invite even more travelers to join this revolution, with the aim of reaching 250,000 members by the end of next year. A flexible and authentic experience, true to our DNA - In 2025, HomeExchange will be launching a number of innovations: intelligent matching for more relevant connections between hosts and guests; personalized recommendations, to simplify searches and reveal unique opportunities; and augmented messaging, to streamline and enrich exchanges between members.

HomeExchange is thus pursuing its goal of reinventing tourism, by placing community and conviviality at the heart of every stage of its growth.

About HomeExchange

HomeExchange [of Tukazza Group] is the global leader in home exchange vacations, offering authentic, sustainable and affordable vacation opportunities for everyone. With over 200,000 members across 155 countries, HomeExchange makes vacations on a budget possible with a nominal annual membership fee, no hidden costs or cancellation fees and 24/7 assistance. In late 2021, HomeExchange's newest venture HomeExchange Collection was created, an exclusive community for like-minded travelers to meet, share, and exchange their luxury homes.

HomeExchange is now a Certified B Corporation, part of a global community of businesses that meet and commit to high standards of social and environmental impact.

With teams in France, Croatia, Spain, and the United States, travelers can browse their entire collection of homes and schedule their home exchange at homeexchange.com or homeexchange.com/collection .

Media Contact

Sarah Winston

+1-413-770-1790

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeExchange