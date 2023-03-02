HomeExchange, the Global Leader in Home Swap Vacations, Acquires Competitor Love Home Swap

Amidst major market growth, HomeExchange strengthens position in key markets: UK, US and Australia

PARIS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, HomeExchange, the global leader in home swapping vacations with over 100,000 members in more than 130 countries, has acquired its UK-based competitor Love Home Swap. The purchase, which brings together two like-minded communities, aims to offer an accessible, responsible, and authentic travel experience to as many people as possible.

This announcement comes on the heels of major growth for HomeExchange, with a new record number of members, up 41% at the start of the year compared to 2022. "In a time where conversations around skyrocketing costs of often impersonal accommodations make travel seem like an unaffordable luxury for many, the market is ripe for something like home swapping to boom," notes HomeExchange CEO Emmanuel Arnaud. Adding, "And, we're seeing that happen - exchanges are up 75% compared to just last year."

The acquisition comes with members in mind. Arnaud stating:

"We're thrilled to have Love Home Swap join the HomeExchange family. The community they've built, especially across the UK, US, and Australia, is impressive and we're excited to be able to expand on that and offer both our members and Love Home Swap's members an even larger community to exchange homes with."

Indeed, today, HomeExchange has one exchange finalized every two minutes on its platform, and is announcing 3.7 million exchange nights in 2022, 32% more than in the pre-Covid period.

Founded in 2009, Love Home Swap's tiered-membership approach to home exchange vacations has afforded its 10,000+ members an authentic and affordable travel experience across more than 100 countries. Operating under a different membership model but shared mission, HomeExchange has been democratizing home swapping to make it possible for everyone to go on vacation in a responsible and humane way by utilizing pre-existing accommodations and encouraging travelers to "live like a local" since 1992.

Paul Mulcahy of Love Home Swap's parent company shares Arnaud's sentiment, noting:

"The objective of this strategic direction reflects our mutual desire to maximize customer satisfaction and deliver great home exchange opportunities. The decision to sell the Love Home Swap platform to HomeExchange is in the best interest of our members as they gain access to an easy-to-use site with the largest community."

Following this acquisition, Love Home Swap will continue to operate as usual before integrating into the HomeExchange community later this year.

With the HomeExchange acquisition of the assets of the parent company of UK-based Love Home Swap, the new entity will be part of the Tukazza Group created by Emmanuel Arnaud and Charles-Edouard Girard along with HomeExchange and sister brand HomeExchange Collection, which operate under a shared mission of authentic, real, connected travel.

About HomeExchange

HomeExchange [of Tukazza Group] is the global leader in home exchange vacations, offering authentic, sustainable and affordable vacation opportunities for everyone. With real homes across over 130 countries, HomeExchange makes last-minute vacations on a budget possible with a nominal annual membership fee, no hidden costs or cancellation fees and 24/7 assistance. In late 2021, HomeExchange's newest venture HomeExchange Collection was created, an exclusive community for like-minded travelers to meet, share, and exchange their luxury homes.

HomeExchange is now a Certified B Corporation, part of a global community of businesses that meet and commit to high standards of social and environmental impact.

With teams in France, Croatia and the United States, travelers can browse their entire collection of homes and schedule their home exchange at homeexchange.com or homeexchange.com/collection.

