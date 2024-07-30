Homefield Energy Contracts with U.S. General Services Administration to Advance Sustainability Goals

Federal facilities in Illinois to be powered by nearly 80% wind energy

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefield Energy, a subsidiary of leading integrated power company Vistra, announces a multi-year contract with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to provide carbon pollution-free electricity to federal facilities in Illinois.

The contract with Homefield ensures that various federal facilities are powered by nearly 80% wind energy, marking significant progress toward goals outlined in an executive order requiring the federal government to procure 100% of its net annual electricity from carbon pollution-free sources by 2030.

"This new contract with GSA was an excellent opportunity to directly support an existing customer in meeting some ambitious new goals," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for Homefield Energy. "Our team checked all the boxes here – determining what was possible, putting all available options on the table, and then executing a deal that positions GSA as a national leader in sustainability."

Homefield will provide federal facilities with emission-free electricity through renewable energy Certificates (RECs) from power generation facilities located within the 15-state MISO region, with a commercial online date of Oct. 1, 2021, or later pursuant to a GSA contract.

GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of nearly 370 million rentable square feet, including 932,697 square feet in Illinois, overseeing over $100 billion in products and services via federal contracts, and delivering technology services that serve millions of people across dozens of federal agencies.

