Homefield Energy Helps to Meet Illinois Food Bank Demand With $20,000 Donation

COLLINSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefield Energy today announced it is committing $20,000 to support Illinois food banks, still working through soaring demand and resetting logistics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Homefield Energy understands that our food banks are doing what – just months ago – many would have said was impossible. Staff members and volunteers are stepping up to meet record demand head-on, and handling first-time clients with grace and sensitivity," said Brad Watson, Homefield Energy's senior director of community affairs. "Our company is deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and right now, that means linking arms with organizations on the ground, working to end hunger and helping neighbors who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic."

The $20,000 donation is directly supporting food banks to meet their most pressing needs.

$5,000 is going to the Midwest Food Bank of Illinois - Bloomington - Normal

is going to the Midwest Food Bank of - - $5,000 is going to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana

is going to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in $5,000 is going to the Collinsville Food Pantry

is going to the Collinsville Food Pantry $5,000 is going to the Peoria Area Food Bank

"We are honored to be chosen as a Homefield Energy donation recipient during Hunger Action Month," said Tara Ingham, executive director of the Midwest Food Bank. "The need for food throughout the communities we serve is greater this year due to the impacts of the pandemic. Homefield Energy's support will be instrumental in providing for these needs."

Homefield Energy's donation to food banks across Illinois is part of a $225,000 commitment to food banks nationwide from Homefield Energy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

About Homefield

Homefield Energy is proud to power Illinois. We are committed to being a leader in the electricity sector and a good neighbor to the communities in which we operate. Homefield Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). Vistra is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately five million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states.

Media

Jenny Lyon

214-875-8004

[email protected]

SOURCE Homefield Energy