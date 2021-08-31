Homefix Custom Remodeling Lands on the Qualified Remodeler's List of Premier Home Remodeling Companies

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving Remodelers and Home Improvement companies in the U.S has ranked Homefix Custom Remodeling as one of the nation's premier remodeling companies, coming in at No. 48 on its 43rd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2021. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2021, the TOP 500 represented $13 billion in remodeling sales volume and 1.1 million jobs.

Homefix Custom Remodeling is honored to be #28

Homefix Custom Remodeling was chosen as a 2021 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a rigorous set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Homefix first opened its doors in 1990, and has been servicing the communities of North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Tampa, Florida for decades. At Homefix Custom Remodeling, our mission is to help you to protect, improve, and elevate the value of your most important asset – your home. We believe in providing affordable access to the best quality products in each of our categories: roofing, gutters, siding, insulation, windows, doors, and accessible baths. Everything we do is covered by our 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. With the highest standards of integrity, we aim to stand by our products and workmanship to the complete satisfaction of each and every homeowner.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, firms that are ranked on the 2021 TOP 500 are experiencing a boom in business. Firms that have made the list multiple years tend to share common attributes — strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, as well as leading sales and marketing programs," said, Patrick O'Toole, co-owner and publisher of Qualified Remodeler. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their ongoing success in remodeling and home improvement."

Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found on www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

