Homefix Custom Remodeling Recognized as ProVia Platinum Elite Dealer

LAUREL, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefix Custom Remodeling has been recognized as one of ProVia's 2021 Platinum Elite Dealers, a status reserved for a select number of outstanding dealers who excel in service, installation, knowledge and promotion of ProVia's door products.

Adam Shampaine CEO of Homefix Custom Remodeling said,

"We are very proud of our partnership with ProVia. From the training, to the support, to the warranty, they are simply the best company out there.

We have felt nothing but family from them. We share a mutual love of our customers and congruous values.

They are the only choice for us. In all the years we have been partnered, installing ProVia products has given us the least service issues of any product we have ever installed.

From shipping to manufacturing quality control, theirs is simply the benchmark of the industry."

For more information about Homefix Custom Remodeling's strongest and most energy-efficient doors in the industry, please visit https://homefixcustomremodeling.com/doors/

About Homefix Custom Remodeling

At Homefix Custom Remodeling, our mission is to help you to protect, improve, and elevate the value of your most important asset - your home. We believe in providing affordable access to the best quality products in each of our categories: roofing, gutters, siding, insulation, windows, doors, and accessible baths. Everything we do is covered by our 100% customer satisfaction guarantee . With the highest standards of integrity, we aim to stand by our products and workmanship to the complete satisfaction of each and every homeowner.

Servicing North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Tampa, FL for decades has taught us to be the best. As a result, we have made thousands of customers happy.

About ProVia®

Headquartered in Sugarcreek, Ohio, ProVia is a leading manufacturer of professional-class entry doors, storm doors, patio doors, windows, vinyl siding and manufactured stone. The professional-class designation reflects the company's high level of quality, service and customization. ProVia has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy since 2002 and has won the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for Door Manufacturing four times, and the ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence award four times. The company employs approximately 500 people at its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sugarcreek, Walnut Creek, Baltic and Zanesville, Ohio, and Booneville, MS.

