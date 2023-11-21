Homefree is a winner of Google's Single Use Plastics Challenge

WINDHAM, N.H., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefree®, "treats you can trust," maker of inclusive cookies and brownies that are gluten free, vegan, and free from the most common 14 food allergens, is pleased to announce being a winner of the Single-Use Plastics Challenge, hosted by Google. The goal of this Challenge was to bring together users and suppliers with plastic-free food packaging and to spread the word about how these products can benefit not just Google, but the whole food industry.

This recognition highlights Homefree's sustainability efforts. This includes offering bulk options, that reduce packaging overall, and transitioning to wrap made with 53% reworked food grade materials, diverting waste from landfills. The cookie boxes are made with local EcoVadis Platinum rated fiber (= top 1%) and printed using wind power. Homefree is a certified B Corporation, ensuring that every action is measured and evaluated quantitatively.

Jill Robbins, Founder and President of Homefree, emphasized the impactful role of Google's Challenge: "For an internationally recognized company and their foodservice partners to commit time, resources and support to sustainability efforts and innovations is how powerful, rapid change is created. The potential scale of the impact makes me feel hopeful. We're grateful and proud to be part of this as a Single Use Plastics Challenge winner."

As Homefree continues to champion sustainability, the company invites everyone to join the movement towards a greener future. With the belief that we are all partners in change, Homefree aims to help make a lasting impact through collective efforts.

About Homefree
Homefree is a Certified Women Owned Business founded by the mother of a child with food allergies. Homefree makes inclusive baked goods in Homefree's own dedicated, Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 certified facility. This includes shelf-stable mini cookies in seven flavors for retail and foodservice, with single serve, boxed and bulk options. Homefree additionally just launched a line of 1 oz. soft cookies and 2 oz. brownies delivered frozen to foodservice. All Homefree products are free from the top 14 allergens and gluten at the highest industry standard and are kosher pareve, vegan, certified a good source of whole grain, and non-GMO verified, and some are certified organic. Retail boxes can be found at select retailers, https://www.amazon.com/homefree, and AMC Theatres nationally. All products are available through foodservice.

