HomeFront Brands Names Benjamin Shelley as Company's First Chief Technology Officer

Residential and Commercial Services Franchise Platform Taps Franchise Technology Veteran to Strengthen Systems, Data and Operational Support

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands, the rapidly expanding residential and commercial property services franchise platform, has named Benjamin Shelley as its first-ever Chief Technology Officer. The appointment reflects the company's continued investment in the technology, data and operational infrastructure that support its family of brands, including Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Roof Scientist, Top Rail Fence and AdvantaClean.

"As HomeFront Brands continues to expand, we're focused on creating a platform that gives franchise owners a meaningful competitive advantage," said Jeff Dudan, Founder and CEO of HomeFront Brands. "Benjamin's appointment marks an important investment in the future of our organization. His leadership will help us harness technology, data and innovation in ways that strengthen our brands, support our franchise owners and position HomeFront Brands for continued growth."

Strengthening Technology and Business Intelligence Capabilities

Shelley brings more than 15 years of experience leading technology strategy across franchise systems spanning home services, print and marketing, food and beverage, wellness and fitness. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Information Technology at Alliance Franchise Brands, where he led technology initiatives supporting more than 600 franchise locations across the United States and Canada.

Prior to Alliance, Shelley held leadership roles with Franworth and Service Brands International, where he supported technology operations across major home service brands and helped drive data-informed decision-making across franchise networks.

"Throughout my career, I've learned that access to the right information can make a meaningful difference in how franchisees operate and grow their businesses," said Shelley. "The best technology is built in partnership with franchisees, ensuring the solutions we create address real-world challenges and opportunities. HomeFront Brands has built a strong platform focused on supporting entrepreneurs, and I'm excited to help advance the technology, data and systems that power that mission."

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Shelley will lead technology strategies across HomeFront Brands and its family of brands, overseeing the systems and platforms used by both the Home Office and franchisees. He will spearhead initiatives focused on artificial intelligence, business intelligence, data analytics, and systems integration to enhance operational performance across the platform. Shelley will also help advance the company's data and reporting capabilities, providing franchisees and leadership teams with greater visibility into business performance and opportunities for growth.

Fueling Franchisee Growth Through Shared Resources and Expertise

HomeFront Brands provides entrepreneurs with access to a portfolio of residential and commercial service brands operating in essential, high-demand industries. Collectively, the company's family of brands spans more than 800 locations across 45 states and two countries, serving homeowners, businesses, and property managers through services that remain critical to maintaining and improving properties.

Beyond the strength of its individual brands, HomeFront Brands is built on a shared-services platform designed to help franchisees scale more efficiently. Franchise owners benefit from centralized support across marketing, technology, operations, training, business intelligence and vendor relationships, giving them access to resources and expertise that would be difficult to build independently. By combining local ownership with platform-level support, HomeFront Brands helps franchisees focus on growing their businesses while leveraging the scale and experience of a larger organization.

For more information about HomeFront Brands, its family of residential and commercial service brands, and available franchise opportunities, visit https://homefrontbrands.com/franchising/.

About Homefront Brands

Homefront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence, and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Roof Scientist, Top Rail Fence and AdvantaClean – to transform lives through franchise ownership. For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

Media Contact: Camille Douglas, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (248) 841-0937

SOURCE HomeFront Brands