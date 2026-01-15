The Designery announces new Denver showroom with grand opening celebration

Local owner Rob Glynn provides refreshments, entertainment and tours of the showroom to introduce residents to comprehensive kitchen, bath and closet designs

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Denver location on Thursday, Jan. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the new showroom located at 3875 Steele Street, Suite 1145.

The Designery Denver owner Rob Glynn will provide refreshments, entertainment and tours of the new showroom at the design center's grand opening event Thursday, Jan. 15.

The Designery Denver is locally owned and operated by Rob Glynn, who brings experience and a customer-focused approach to the Denver market. Guests attending the grand opening celebration will enjoy an open bar, a food truck, live circus performers, exclusive giveaways and tours of the showroom.

"Our goal with The Designery Denver is to create a space where clients feel inspired and supported from the very beginning of their projects," Glynn said. "By offering premium products alongside expert guidance in one location, we can help clients move forward with clarity and confidence as they bring their vision to life. Opening our doors in Denver allows us to establish lasting connections with homeowners and industry partners throughout the community."

Casey Ridley, founder and president of The Designery, said the Denver location reflects the brand's continued growth and commitment to delivering a high-touch design experience.

"Rob brings a strong entrepreneurial drive and a deep understanding of both project management and real estate that make him an excellent fit for The Designery," Ridley said. "His experience managing complex projects, investing in and remodeling homes, and prioritizing customer service ensures that clients in Denver will receive a thoughtful, well-guided design experience from start to finish."

The Designery Denver provides a comprehensive design experience by offering cabinetry, countertops, flooring and accessories all in one location, along with professional design support and project coordination. The location serves residents in Arvada, Aurora, Castle Rock, Columbine, Conifer, Denver, Englewood, Federal Heights, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Parker, Sherrelwood, Southglenn, Thornton, Welby, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.

For more information about The Designery Denver, visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/denver/ or call them at (303) 536-6214.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

