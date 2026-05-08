HomeFront Brands Acquires AdvantaClean

First Acquisition of 2026 Accelerates Hyper-Growth Residential and Commercial Services Franchise Platform

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands (HFB), the rapidly expanding residential and commercial property services franchise platform founded by Jeff Dudan, today announced its acquisition of AdvantaClean, marking the company's first acquisition of 2026 and the addition of a sixth brand to the HFB family.

AdvantaClean

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for HFB as it continues executing its strategy of building and scaling category-leading home and commercial service businesses across North America. With more than 700 territories in the United States and Canada across its portfolio, HFB has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing platforms in the property service franchise industry.

AdvantaClean, a nationally recognized leader in light environmental remediation, water damage mitigation, mold remediation, air duct cleaning, and related restoration services, was founded more than 25 years ago by Dudan. AdvantaClean was subsequently acquired by Home Franchise Concepts in 2019.

"My professional career has come full circle as a business I spent my life building for 25 years is now part of our family of brands once again," said Dudan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HFB and the Founder of AdvantaClean. "Our mission at HomeFront Brands has been to deliver enterprise-level solutions to local business owners, with our C.A.R.E.S. values as guiding principles. Bringing AdvantaClean back into our ecosystem is both deeply personal and strategically powerful, as we continue expanding HFB into the premier franchise platform in home and commercial services."

Since its founding in 2022, HFB has rapidly grown from concept to platform, assembling five franchise brands and focusing on capital-efficient brand development, strategic acquisitions, and operational excellence. The addition of AdvantaClean strengthens HFB's presence in restoration and environmental services while further diversifying its portfolio across high-demand service verticals. Other brands include Temporary Wall Systems, Roof Scientist, The Designery, Top Rail Fence, and Window Hero.

The transaction underscores HFB's commitment to identifying thematic service categories, supporting franchisees with robust infrastructure, and creating long-term enterprise value through both organic growth and strategic M&A.

With this acquisition, Dudan aims to strengthen the AdvantaClean franchise network by staying true to the core values and strengths that define AdvantaClean, while tapping into HFB's resources to fuel growth and drive incredible outcomes for the AdvantaClean franchise owners.

"We are delighted to join HFB," said Jim Thoma, Vice President of AdvantaClean. "Our franchise network and customers will benefit from HFB's vast expertise and extensive knowledge of the restoration category."

For more information about HFB's family of brands, visit homefrontbrands.com.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands (HFB) is a residential and commercial services franchise platform founded by Jeff Dudan. Established in 2022, the company was built to scale leading service brands through a platform strategy. Today, HFB encompasses six brands and more than 700 territories across North America, serving customers through a diversified portfolio of home and commercial services businesses.

About AdvantaClean

Founded in 1994, AdvantaClean is a leading provider of light environmental services and restoration solutions specializing in water damage mitigation, mold remediation, air duct cleaning, moisture control, and related services for residential and commercial customers. With a long-standing reputation for operational excellence and customer trust, AdvantaClean has been a recognized leader in the restoration and environmental services franchise sector for decades.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl, Bear Icebox Communications

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773.453.2444

SOURCE HomeFront Brands