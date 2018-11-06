Homefront Girl® and Flying Colors™ Create a Line of Apparel for the 'Other Half of the Brave'

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefront Girl® is proud to announce a new line of Apparel with Flying Colors™ made in the USA collection for military wives, moms and supporters of our military. A collaboration of two women entrepreneurs who started their companies with a vision to create what they wished existed.

Introducing the first of four apparel collections starting with the RED Collection. REMEMBER EVERYONE DEPLOYED UNTIL THEY ALL COME HOME.

Mike Rellihan, Vice President of Sales at Flying Colors™ Apparel said: "Upon meeting Gaby Juergens, the Homefront Girl®, it didn't take long to realize that this was a perfect partnership. Gaby has a passion and calling to represent what she affectionately refers to as '...the other half of the brave.' Having lived her whole life surrounded by the military, she understands loyalty, dedication, sacrifice and service. She realized her calling was to tell their story and to represent those wives, mothers, sisters, daughters and families of our brave servicemen and women. She knows the culture and can speak the language."

Phrases such as: "Remember Everyone Deployed," "No Rank, Just Strength," "Salute the Boots" and "I am the other half of the Brave." She wanted to give this community a means for expressing those words. She wanted to launch a line of women's apparel.

This is where Deb Nash and Flying Colors came into the picture. Deb is also a very passionate person. She decided to launch her own line of women's apparel after discovering that there was a whole women's segment not being met in the collegiate marketplace. Deb recognized this when her oldest daughter began attending the University of South Carolina where she was a member of the Gamecock swim team.

She wanted to wear something fun and fashionable to support her daughter but couldn't find anything but unisex, unflattering and uncomfortable apparel. That's when she decided to put her University of Maryland degree in Textiles and Apparel to work ... and Flying Colors was born.

The pair came together at a trade show in early 2018 – Gaby looking for a manufacturer of women's apparel to build her collections and Deb looking for new market opportunities beyond the collegiate world. What drew Gaby to Flying Colors, was Deb's flair for creating fashion-forward, body-flattering, feminine and comfortable women's apparel. What hooked her was Deb's insistence that her line be manufactured in the USA. It was fate that these two passionate women would find each other and collaborate on the new Homefront Girl Apparel Collections. The first collection released is the "R.E.D. Collection" which stands for 'Remember Everyone Deployed' and which is celebrated every Friday by American service families all over the world. This collection is represented with eight different silhouettes and, of course, featured in bold, red fabrics."

It is the first of four planned collections to be created for Homefront Girl.

Homefront Girl & Flying Colors Apparel The RED Collection

