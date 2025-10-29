HomeGoods Kicks Off Third Annual 'Deck the Everything Day' With Early Store Openings, Inviting Shoppers to Shop Early and Unleash Their Holiday Alter Egos

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/home-goods/9360751-en-homegoods-deck-the-everything-day-with-tia-and-tamera

While early decorating brings joy, many feel hesitant to embrace it fully. A recent HomeGoods survey found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of people believe early decorating comes with judgment – a perception that has grown 13% since last year. That's why HomeGoods created Deck the Everything Day: to flip the script and empower holiday enthusiasts to decorate early, embrace their HomeGoods Holiday Carols, and celebrate proudly.

This year, the brand is teaming up with beloved sisters, actresses, and television personalities, Tia and Tamera, to encourage the 72% of early decorators who say a special side of them comes alive during the holidays. To help consumers defrost and discover their own HomeGoods Holiday Carol, the pair is sharing their joyful, spirited, and holiday-ready aesthetics.

Decorating for the holidays is a chance to unleash one's festive alter ego — whether they are a "Pretty in Pinkmas Carol" with glittery garlands, bows and unapologetic pink, a "Pining for Plaid Carol" with classic ornaments and timeless holiday nostalgia, or a "Winter Whimsy Carol" with soft textures, sparkly magic and winter whites. These examples are just a glimpse of the variety HomeGoods offers, empowering every shopper to celebrate the season in their own way at a value that lets their holiday decorating style shine brighter.

Tia Mowry: "I am absolutely a Winter Whimsy Carol. For me, the holidays are about keeping things serene yet magical – soft textures, a touch of sparkle, and wintry blues and whites that bring a calming beauty to the season. I love creating spaces that feel peaceful and enchanting, where every detail adds a little wonder to the holidays."

Tamera Mowry-Housley: "I am definitely an Evergreen Icon Carol. The holidays, to me, are all about cozy nostalgia and family traditions – from plaid throws to the scent of gingerbread, those are the touches that bring my holiday alter ego to life. Every year, I look forward to creating those warm moments that make the season feel extra special."

Shoppers can unleash their HomeGoods Holiday Carol on Deck the Everything Day by celebrating with:

Early Store Opening : HomeGoods stores will open one hour early at 8:30 a.m. on November 1, so shoppers can get a head start on finding high-quality holiday décor at unbeatable prices. To confirm the store hours of a HomeGoods location near you, please visit HomeGoods.com .

: HomeGoods stores will open one hour early at 8:30 a.m. on November 1, so shoppers can get a head start on finding high-quality holiday décor at unbeatable prices. To confirm the store hours of a HomeGoods location near you, please visit . Exclusive Social Giveaway : From October 29–31, HomeGoods is offering an exciting giveaway on its Instagram channel (@homegoods) where holiday enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win a HomeGoods gift card to kickstart their early decorating.

"Deck the Everything Day isn't just about decorating early – it's about celebrating the joy of embracing who you are during the holidays," said Samantha Kussmann, Manager of Marketing, HomeGoods. "Whether you're a maximalist or minimalist, nostalgic or glam, HomeGoods offers unique selection of décor at an incredible value to help bring your inner 'HomeGoods Holiday Carol' to life."

To find a HomeGoods near you and to get inspired by quality finds at amazing prices, visit homegoods.com.

Survey Methodology

Building on 2024's research, this year's HomeGoods DTED Survey explores how holiday decorating inspires our audience to embrace a festive alter ego. This research consisted of a 10-minute online survey among a sample of 1,000 Early Decorators and 500 non-Early Decorators based in the US and aged between 18 and 64. The study was fielded between July 31 and August 4, 2025.

