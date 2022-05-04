Homegrid, Stack'd Series Receives UL 9540 Certification with Sol-Ark Hybrid Inverter Unlocking Whole Home Energy Storage to Customers

HENDERSON, Nev., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithion through its HomeGrid product has completed the rigorous testing and evaluation to acquire the UL 9540 certification confirming reliability and industry safety standards for its Stack'd Series (9.6kWh to 38.4kWh) energy storage solution combined with the Sol-Ark 12k inverter. Compared to more traditional battery compositions, the HomeGrid Stack'd series uses sustainably sourced, easy to recycle, high-performing Lithium Iron Phosphate technology to offer a safe and reliable solution to its customers.

HomeGrid Stack'd Series Stack'd Series

Stewart Graham, Executive Vice President: "The HomeGrid team is very pleased to have UL9540 with the Sol-Ark 12K hybrid inverters as we feel they have a number of distinct advantages and growing market share in the Energy Storage System arena. Sol-Ark will also be unlocking legitimate 'whole home back-up' with their soon-to-be-released 15K inverter and smart load panel which opens up future collaboration."

The UL9540 safety certification allows HomeGrid to expand its offering to more customers across North America. HomeGrid products offer a high capacity, customizable power solution catered to each customer through its unique modular design. The battery is comprised of Tier 1 prismatic cells delivering exceptional performance guaranteed by a 10-year, 4000 cycle, non-pro-rated warranty. The cobalt free, low voltage system can be installed within an hour and provides a quality standard unlike its competitors.

"The modularity of the HomeGrid Stack'd series battery provides a Lego-like form factor allowing it to match Sol-Ark's ease of install and all-in-one solar solution. The Stack'd Series battery has an output that can utilize the full capability of our inverters. With our upcoming Sol-Ark 15K, the Stack'd Series battery will be the only battery on the market to maximize its capability," expresses Bhawna Oberoi, COO of Sol-Ark.

Explore life uninterrupted through the HomeGrid and Sol-Ark advantage by visiting www.homegridenergy.com.

ABOUT LITHION:

Lithion is a vertically integrated manufacturer of cells, rechargeable and non-rechargeable battery packs and modules serving industrial, medical, robotic, military / defense and energy end-markets. Lithion works closely with original equipment manufacturers and end users to provide custom, high-quality power solutions for critical applications where reliability is paramount. Lithion Battery develops and manufactures highly differentiated Lithium Iron Phosphate and Lithium-Ion Battery Cells, Modules and Battery packs. Adhering to the Battery Council International (BCI) standards and form factors, Lithion Battery provides a large, scalable, Lithium-Ion product line. With a goal to offer cost-saving, seamless transition from lead acid to Lithium-Ion, Lithion Battery's Modular Design enables a "drop-in" solution for lead acid replacement - is easy to implement - and eliminates re-tooling efforts, significantly reducing purchasing, inventory, and servicing costs. Plus, Lithion Battery's product offering can be easily scaled to accommodate a variety of applications and includes a Battery Management System which monitors all cell voltage, temperatures, currents, and states-of-charge, so you're always in control.

ABOUT SOL-ARK:

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Sol-Ark is a solar and energy storage technology firm designing and manufacturing multiple inverter lines and load management devices. Founded in 2013 by local U.S. Veterans with deep experience in power electronics, semiconductors, and hardware design, the Sol-Ark team was determined to prepare and protect their own families and businesses from utility power outages by providing reliable and robust solutions. The Sol-Ark all-in-one hybrid inverters are best-in-class technology with speed, efficiency, and power as their main advantages, as well as great versatility. Continuing to expand the innovative offering in depth and capability, Sol-Ark added string inverters and micro-inverters enabling a broad diversity of application types. The Sol-Ark mission is to continue making the most reliable, innovative, and robust solar and energy storage solutions to protect families and their businesses. We are "Powering Families Through Life™". Dedicated to providing world-class customer support and continuing innovation, the Sol-Ark team is carrying out the vision of making solar plus energy storage affordable for all.

