HomeGrounds.co Acquired By Blexr

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc. (FE), the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the successful acquisition of Home Grounds by digital media company, Blexr.

Launched in 2015, HomeGrounds.co, the world's largest Home Barista Community, found market fit by providing detailed, high quality and easy to follow 'how-to' guides and recipes with clear step-by-step instructions as well as accompanying videos for all things coffee. Boasting hundreds of engaging posts, the site is the go-to resource for millions of visitors each year. Boasting a community of passionate coffee hobbyists that research, test, and educate around issues relevant to the home barista market, HomeGrounds.co strives to simplify the misinformation in the home brewing market and inspire others to improve their relationship and skills surrounding coffee brewing. Visit www.homegrounds.co for additional information.

"As a company made up of coffee lovers, everyone at Blexr is excited to enter the coffee space via HomeGrounds.co, and to continue our expansion and growth in new product verticals," said Ian McDonnell, Blexr co-founder. "FE made the entire process simple for all parties, with excellent communication throughout the acquisition process."

Alex Azoury, founder of HomeGrounds.co and director of Tailend Media, expressed similar optimism for the future of the community, stating, "we were impressed at how quickly FE international secured offers, and ultimately a buyer for the asset. And even more so, we are happy to know the project is in good hands with a Company like Blexr."

Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International., commented, "FE is pleased to deliver a successful result for the HomeGrounds team and community, by securing a high-quality acquisition partner in Blexr. We look forward to what the future holds for this exciting business and industry in general."

FE International served as sole sell-side advisor on the acquisition of Homegrounds.co.

About Blexr

Blexr is a thriving performance marketing company specializing in lead generation through product comparison based in Malta and Barcelona. By holding themselves to high standards of honesty, transparency, and integrity among their product lineup they aim to ensure that users can make more informed and better decisions. As proven market leaders in lead generation and with an impressive growth curve, Blexr seamlessly connects the fields of user experience, web design, development, content creation, and digital marketing. More information on Blexr can be found at www.blexr.com.

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A Advisor of SaaS, E-Commerce & Content businesses and the preeminent valuation thought leader in the industry. Founded in 2010, the leadership team has over 50 years of combined experience in investment banking, strategy consulting, technology, and entrepreneurship. The firm offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of international investors.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in San Francisco, London, and Hong Kong, FE International is a truly global company. FE was named No. 8 Fastest-Growing Financial Services Company in the Americas in 2020 by the Financial Times (No. 133 overall) and is a two-time U.S. Inc. 5000 company. Visit www.feinternational.com for more information.

