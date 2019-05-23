Homegrown southern Utah software firm PrinterLogic to break ground on world headquarters in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrinterLogic, developer of cloud-based serverless printing infrastructure software, will break ground on its new headquarters facility at noon Friday, May 31, becoming the first company to build at Tech Ridge.

PrinterLogic's 125 local employees and their families are expected to join Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, St. George Mayor Jon Pike and other community officials in a ceremony to mark the event at Dixie Technical College and the adjacent building site. The public is invited to attend.

Rapid growth has led to workforce expansion, requiring the company to look for a larger space to house its increasing headquarters operations in St. George. Privately held PrinterLogic has 185 employees at offices in St. George; Raleigh, NC; London, U.K.; Frankfurt, Germany; and Sydney, Australia.

"Over the years St. George has proven to be rich soil for PrinterLogic as we've grown," said Ryan Wedig, PrinterLogic CEO. "Seven years ago PrinterLogic was basically two guys with a startup budget and a great story to tell. Today we have almost 200 employees with customers and offices throughout the world.

"Tech Ridge validates what we have been saying for a long time: that you can build and sustain tech companies here. With Tech Ridge coming to fruition it's a perfect opportunity for us to build. We're honored to be part of this project and can't wait to join our friends at Dixie Tech as anchors in the development. This is a major milestone. It says a lot about the strength of this community."

The 150-acre Tech Ridge development is located at the former site of the St. George Municipal Airport west of the city center on the Black Ridge. The airport was relocated south of the city in 2011, and since then economic development officials have worked to prepare the site for a mix of business, residential and retail uses. Dixie Technical College opened its 30-acre campus on the site in March of 2018.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct-IP printing platform, customers empower their workforce with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

SOURCE PrinterLogic

Related Links

https://www.printerlogic.com/

