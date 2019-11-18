Homeis Launches Digital Platform to Empower Mexican Immigrants Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeis , the first digital platform for immigrant communities around the world, today announced the launch of its Mexican community, providing tools and resources that empower Mexican immigrants across the country. Mexican immigrants make valuable contributions to the American economy and society, and Homeis is committed to providing solutions to their greatest challenges in American life, where political and racial divisiveness can make immigrant communities – especially Mexican immigrants – feel they are under attack.

Leveraging insights gained from serving hundreds of thousands of immigrants through the platform since its launch in 2018, Homeis will now aim to connect the more than 11 million Mexican immigrants in the U.S.

"It's our personal mission to empower immigrants, and that has never been more critical. The increased tension and hostility towards immigration has made it clear that tech companies must step up," said Ran Harnevo, Homeis Co-founder and CEO. "With the launch of our Mexican community, we are able to share our technology and resources with the largest immigrant community in the U.S. As immigrants ourselves, that means a lot to us."

Mexican immigrants are a pivotal part of the U.S. and a group that deserves attention and resources. Today, the biggest Mexican communities where 26% of this population live are also three of the country's most important metropolises – Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. It's also important to note that one in four (25%) of all U.S. births are to Mexican mothers – more than one million per year. However, a greater number of Mexican immigrants are uninsured compared to both the overall foreign- and U.S.-born populations, and Mexican immigrants have the lowest rate of English proficiency (33%). In Homeis, this important community will find utility and social support locally and nationally, comprehensive resources and guidance in Spanish, and a social platform for cultivating their culture and community while living in the U.S.

With a diverse workforce that is made of all immigrant employees, Homeis provides a combination of resources that address specific pain points for Mexican immigrants. The platform offers networking opportunities, guidance on finding trusted immigration lawyers, and more to a community that has a higher percentage of people living in poverty (21%) than U.S.-born citizens (9%) and other immigrant groups overall (14%). "We know that every immigrant group faces different challenges, which is why we are committed to creating a diverse workforce where the managers for each community are immigrants themselves. Our Mexico community managers will ensure that we address the right areas for this community, and that we are tapped into the unique heartbeat that makes this community so inspiring," said Harnevo.

Through Homeis, foreign-born people are building local communities around their shared culture. To join a community, each new user logs in and answers two simple questions: what country are you from originally, and where do you live right now? The new user is immediately welcomed into their community, a one-stop-shop for everything she needs while living abroad. The platform also protects user privacy, does not share data with third parties and takes precautions to protect its customers' personal information against misuse and unauthorized disclosure.

An immigrant himself, Harnevo founded Homeis after successfully building the industry's first online syndication platform (5min Media), which he went on to sell to AOL. Harnevo then joined corporate America as Global President of AOL's Video division. After immense success at AOL, Harnevo left corporate America to build a company that fulfills his personal mission to use technology for a positive social cause.

To learn more about Homeis, visit https://www.homeis.com/about . To download the Homeis app, visit www.homeis.com/downloads .

About Homeis

Founded in 2017 in New York and Tel Aviv, Homeis is the first digital platform for foreign-born communities around the world. Created by entrepreneurs and former AOL executives, Ran Harnevo and Hanan Lashover, the platform is built to serve and empower the 250 million immigrants around the world. To learn more about Homeis, visit homeis.com/about. To download the Homeis app, visit www.homeis.com/downloads.

SOURCE Homeis

Related Links

https://www.homeis.com

