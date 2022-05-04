"HomeJab Curve" Shows Real Estate Remains Seasonal, Despite Tight Inventory and the Impact of COVID-19

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study of data from the last four years by HomeJab debunks reports that tight inventory and COVID-19 have changed real estate seasonality.

HomeJab, which provides real estate agents on-demand professional real estate photography, 3D virtual tours, aerial, and other visual production services in every major US market and all 50 states, studied more than 63,000 real estate photography assignments from 2018 to 2021 nationwide.

HomeJab research tracked real estate photography listing assignments by month to determine patterns. A "HomeJab Curve" emerged, showing the remarkable consistency of real estate listing activity over the last four years, despite both record low inventory and the pandemic. Joe Jesuele, founder and CEO of HomeJab

The new HomeJab research tracked the real estate photography listing assignments by month to determine patterns.

A "HomeJab Curve" emerged, showing the remarkable consistency of real estate listing activity over the last four years, despite both record low inventory and the pandemic.

Charting the data reveals that while activity during the pandemic diverged from the standard curve of real estate listing from March 2020 to May 2020, it corrected itself in June and then closely tracked past listing trends.

"Despite what the headlines may say, real estate is still seasonal," said Joe Jesuele, founder and CEO of HomeJab.

"Our research shows that real estate listings still peak in the spring and summer, begin to trail off in the fall, and decline significantly in the winter. And on a chart, when you plot the last four years, every year follows that curve – except for a short pause caused by the outbreak of COVID-19," he explained.

Jesuele notes that the impact of COVID on the seasonality of real estate was short-lived.

"There's also this idea that low inventory also is changing the seasonality of real estate," he added, "but the data we have does not support that theory."

A free copy of the detailed data from the HomeJab study is available here.

About HomeJab

HomeJab is America's most popular and reliable on-demand professional real estate photography and video service for real estate pros. Lightning-fast high-end visual production offerings also include immersive 3D interactive tours, floor plan creation, affordable virtual staging, and turnkey aerial services. A one-stop-shop for real estate listings, HomeJab.com features affordable and customizable shoots that create the most engaging visual content for faster home sales and enrich the listing agent's personal brand. HomeJab is available in every major US market in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Toronto. Learn more at HomeJab.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeJab