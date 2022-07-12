HomeJab Debuts Novel Real Estate Agent Marketing Method That Creates Real-Estate-Backed-NFTs to Promote Home Sales

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeJab, which provides real estate agents on-demand professional real estate photography services nationwide, is debuting a new and novel marketing method that gives real estate agents a new avenue to promote homes for sale – using an NFT, or non-fungible token.

A sample of an NFT-backed home listing on HomeJab. Joe Jesuele | CEO and Founder - HomeJab

Real estate agents who use HomeJab for professional real estate photography for their listing can now receive a free real-estate-backed-NFT of the home as part of their order. This new service from HomeJab includes promoting these NFT-backed homes for sale and listing them on the new HomeJab NFT site at nft.homejab.com.

HomeJab founder and CEO Joe Jesuele emphasized that this new service for real estate agents supplements their traditional marketing efforts by exposing them to an NFT-interested audience.

"For real estate agents, we provide an easy way to promote their listings to a new market of potential buyers and it doesn't cost them anything," explained Jesuele. "For crypto enthusiasts, we offer a way to purchase real world assets legally using blockchain," he added.

The first NFT-backed home currently being marketed for sale on the HomeJab NFT site is in Detroit, at 20060 Canterbury Road owned by Daniel McDonald and listed for $415,000 by Lisa Virkus, a real estate agent and founder of Realty in the D.

Team Title Services, owned by Web Raulston and based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, handles the title and settlement services.

McDonald is a Key Advisor at Mortgage Token, which aims to be the first company that allows clients to leverage their home equity to invest in cryptocurrency.

"I'm a firm believer that with digital assets such as NFTs, entire industries will benefit from being built on the Ethereum blockchain by increasing consumer transparency and transaction cost-effectiveness," home seller McDonald said.

McDonald explained that blockchain, like the internet, is the new "great equalizer" and that "Web3 will level the playing field, making information and pricing inequalities a thing of the past."

Jason Yourofsky, Mortgage Token founder said, "Mortgage Token is an autonomous modernized lending platform bridging the gap between real estate and crypto lending. We look forward to launching before the fourth quarter of 2022 as the first lender specifically investing in cryptocurrency."

Jesuele noted, "Our customers will get an NFT listing for free with every photo shoot, and direct exposure to a more tech-savvy group of buyers."

With the new service, an agent can bring their buyer, and the buyer would purchase the NFT, which provides them with an option to purchase the property. Buyers purchase NFTs with USD Coin (USDC), a digital currency fully backed by US dollar assets, on the Ethereum blockchain. HomeJab receives 1% on the NFT sale, with the proceeds distributed to the title company who then facilitates the closing and recording of deed. The seller and buyer agent commissions would be part of the settlement statement, like any other traditional transaction.

A sample of an NFT-backed home listing on HomeJab is here. To learn more about the new real NFT marketplace, go to nft.homejab.com.

About HomeJab

HomeJab is America's leading on-demand professional real estate photography and video service for real estate pros. Lightning-fast high-end visual production offerings also include immersive 3D interactive tours, floor plan creation, affordable virtual staging, turnkey aerial services, and the creation of real-estate-backed NFTs. Its efficient one-stop-shop for real estate listings promotions at HomeJab.com features affordable and customizable shoots to create the most engaging visual content for faster home sales and enrich the listing agent's personal brand. HomeJab is available nationwide and in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at HomeJab.com .

Media contact:

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeJab