HomeKeepr Surpasses Five Million Recommendations for Home Service Professionals

"Rather than relying on a faceless algorithm to generate recommendations, HomeKeepr gives a homeowner their real estate agent's own trusted network of local home service pros in a free, convenient mobile app," said Rob Morelli, CEO of HomeKeepr. "These are valuable recommendations because homeowners trust their real estate agent and rely on them for advice and referrals, especially as it relates to the home. With HomeKeepr, the home professional knows they are getting real jobs from real people, so they can prioritize these requests."

This unique people-based approach works for all sides in a local community. From nearly any Android® or Apple® mobile or computing device, HomeKeepr populates for the homeowner the business network of a real estate agent of their choice. HomeKeepr helps real estate agents engage with homeowners, provide top recommendations of local service providers to their clientele, and seamlessly educate their market about all things important for homeownership. Beyond connecting the homeowner with the right local pro for the job, HomeKeepr also helps the agent send home maintenance and repair reminders, tips, tricks and useful data via text or emails, including tasks such as changing air filters and replacing smoke alarm batteries.

"We find that HomeKeepr instantly resonates with communities across the nation because we've developed a unique model that capitalizes on the way homeowners are already most comfortable hiring and bringing professionals into their homes: through word-of-mouth referrals from a trusted source," said Morelli. "Rather than using bots to scrape the internet for the biggest list of home service pros, HomeKeepr directly leverages the relationships of our community of local experts – real estate agents – to connect personally recommended pros with homeowners in need of their service. Because the best local pro for a job isn't always the one that is best at search engine optimization, HomeKeepr narrows down choices from hundreds to those pros that are actually being recommended by real estate pros in your community."

With its growing database of already more than 320,000 local professionals and service vendors, HomeKeepr's curated recommendations are driving real business to small and local home service providers.

HomeKeepr gives home service pros access to a continuous supply of qualified, referred homeowners that need home maintenance services, instead of internet leads, cold calls or price shoppers. This is a benefit to the 87 percent of all home service contractors and professionals who are sole proprietors and small business owners (fewer than three employees with less than $200,000 in gross annual revenue) that do not typically advertise online. They are often unsatisfied by the ad-driven recommendation engines that rely on a pay-per-click or revenue sharing model. Among the most popular HomeKeepr service categories to date are the homeowner tasks most associated with first year of ownership such as painters, electricians, handymen, plumbers and garage door specialists, as well as settlement services companies including title, mortgage, legal and insurance.

About HomeKeepr

HomeKeepr is the nation's only home services online marketplace powered entirely by real referrals from real people. HomeKeepr achieves this by capturing the word-of-mouth recommendations that take place every day between real estate agents and their clients. Through partnerships with trusted companies like Keller Williams and eXp Realty, more than 110,000 agents nationwide use HomeKeepr to recommend professionals from painters and plumbers to lenders and lawyers. Based in New Jersey, HomeKeepr represents the quantum leap approach needed to connect and support local economies and to evolve the $400 billion U.S. home service sector, regenerate the livelihood of local real estate agents, and to help local communities thrive in the digital age. For more information, visit www.homekeepr.com.

