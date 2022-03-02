Homeland Power & Utility Completes Transmission Line 1176: 5-Mile Rebuild in Presque Isle, ME for Versant Power

Homeland Power & Utility was also responsible for overseeing all environmental controls in the turnkey project. Prior to installation of new structures, all old structures and wire were wrecked out by Homeland. The new transmission line ties into the existing Presque Isle substation. Homeland managed a field crew ranging upwards of 30 IBEW Local 104 linemen at peak construction. The project was performed on an accelerated 8-month schedule, and completed in January 2022.