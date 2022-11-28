Homeland Security Awards Program by ASTORS Awards Athena Best Walk Through Metal Detector/Weapons Detection System

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At ISC East, American Security Today Magazine awarded Athena Security INC award for Best Walk Through Metal Detector / Weapons Detection System.

Chris Knecht Receiving Homeland Security Award for best Weapons Detection System for Athena

As the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its 7th Year, the American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. "'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

An exclusive sold-out event featured at ISC East, well over two hundred representatives of law enforcement, public safety, and industry leaders came together to honor the selfless service of those who stand on the front lines, and those who stand beside them - providing the capabilities and technologies to create a safer world for generations to come.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which came out in force, to discuss comprehensive collaborations between private and public sectors that have led to developing intelligence and technologies which serve to protect our nation.

Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner (DEAC) Diane Sabatino of the Office of Field Operations (OFO), for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) delivered the keynote address speaking to the latest technologies systems protecting our borders and Homeland. AST was joined by Former Police Commissioner William Bratton, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin, a contingency of CBP Officers, FDNY members, and the NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) unit.

Athena Security Weapons Detection System software can be downloaded onto your Apple iPad and partnered with the best hardware solutions on the market to give you the best Walk Through Metal Detector - Weapons Detection System in the marketplace. Download our Weapons Detection System app from this link.

