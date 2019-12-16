Homeland Security Masters Degrees Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland security is a field that has been growing at a rapid rate since tragedy struck the country in 2001. Now, this is a branch of our government and a field of study that is critical to the safety of our country and provides millions with jobs every year. Areas of study within the scope of homeland security are still growing, but there are plenty of programs to choose from. OnlineCollegePlan has recently created a ranking that features some of those programs. It is titled the Best 30 Online Masters Programs in Homeland Security. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-masters-programs-homeland-security/

A Bachelor's in Homeland Security is a degree that exists, but there are more options at the master's level. Bachelors programs in most fields are typically an opportunity to help you understand the basics and can be great for entry-level jobs. Homeland security positions sometimes require specialized training that you can only get at the masters level. The good thing is that there are plenty of degrees at this level that you can earn online. To check out what all the options are, you can read the article to read a little bit about each program. If not, there is a quick summary below.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

2. Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA)

3. Tulane University of Louisiana (New Orleans, LA)

4. University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL)

5. Arizona State University (Phoenix, AZ)

6. Towson University (Towson, MD)

7. East Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

8. George Washington University (Washington, DC)

9. Saint Joseph's University (Philadelphia, PA)

10. University of Massachusetts Lowell (Lowell, MA)

11. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, VA)

12. Salve Regina University (Newport, RI)

13. Adelphi University (Garden City, NY)

14. Endicott College (Beverly, MA)

15. Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, TX)

16. Monmouth University (West Long Branch, NJ)

17. Northwestern State University of Louisiana (Natchitoches, LA)

18. Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, KY)

19. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

20. Pace University (New York, NY)

21. Fairleigh Dickinson University (Teaneck, NJ)

22. University of Colorado Denver (Denver, CO)

23. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

24. Arkansas Tech University (Russellville, AR)

25. Anna Maria College (Paxton, MA)

26. Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (Carbondale, IL)

27. Angelo State University (San Angelo, TX)

28. Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, NH)

29. Wilmington University (New Castle, DE)

30. Upper Iowa University (Fayette, IA)

