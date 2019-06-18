Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Big Data and Data Analytics in National Security is Forecast to Grow at a 2015-2022 CAGR of 17.5%

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data & Data Analytics Market is Booming! The Big Data & Data Analytics – Hardware, Software & Services Market in National Security & Law Enforcement: 2019-2022 report forecasts that this industry's revenues will grow at a 2015-2022 CAGR of 17.5%. The use of big data and data analytics by Homeland Security, Defense, Public Safety organizations and intelligence agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected. This is creating new opportunities, not only for data collection and storage, but also for intelligence processing, exploitation, dissemination, and analysis.

Big data and data analytics technologies can increase the investigative capabilities of intelligence organizations in many relevant aspects, including, war on crime & terror, defense from cyber-attacks, public safety analytics, disaster and mass incident management, and development of predictive capabilities. All fields of Intelligence benefit from big data growth including Osint Market, Sigint Market, Cyber defense activities, financial and investigations.

HSRC forecasts that the big data and data analytics in National Security and Law Enforcement market in Asia Pacific and Europe to grow rapidly, with CAGR in the low 20s, especially due to the Chinese and Western European markets.

HSRC's market report details how global big data in the Homeland Security and Public Safety market are boosted by the following drivers:

The increased use of smartphones, wearables, and other smart connected devices (cars, machines, IoT, etc.), which will continue to create enormous amounts of information that Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations can use to their advantage, mostly in Sigint (signal intelligence) related activities.

Technological advancements in data collection, storage, analytics, and visualization, which will allow organizations to increase the amount of data they generate, as well as to produce more actionable intelligence to support real-time decision making.

Increased investment in data analysis and visualization capabilities by Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations, which act as a major catalyst for the implementation of big data and data analytics solutions.

The adoption of cloud technology by governmental agencies, which will also act as a stimulus towards analytics implementation. Given that most organizations do not have the in-house infrastructure to support big data analytics, several of them must turn to cloud solutions, which will make the use of data analytics easier.

The cost of data storage, which continues to decrease and encourage a move to the cloud.

The growing generation of data-aware and data professionals – HLS data scientists.

The rise of state-of-the-art attack technologies (e.g., cyber-warfare, encrypted communication, cyber-crime, chemical warfare agents, and GPS jammers) as well as other advanced techniques employed by terror organizations (such as, ISIS and state-sponsored terror groups) and other 21 st century criminals, which make it harder for Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations to track them down. Big data and data analytics is one of the preferred ways to deal with this new reality.

century criminals, which make it harder for Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations to track them down. Big data and data analytics is one of the preferred ways to deal with this new reality. Direct threats to country-level national security and public safety are on the rise and have evolved from large-scale nation-to-nation conflicts to more pinpointed and contained ones. These threats, such as terrorism, natural disasters, organized crime, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and cybercrime have changed the way nations are dealing with national security issues.

The new security threats and risks to national safety will force Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations to adopt technologies that are better equipped to deal with advanced operations. A growing number of countries increase monitoring of citizen activities claiming enforcement of public order. Countries such as Russia , Turkey and China are expected to increase investments in big data gathering and intelligence gathering for internal security on vast amount of people. While civil liberties are under threat, Intelligence organizations budgets are on the rise not only in these countries, but also in other countries that were perceived as more liberal and face internal terror threats.

This market report, covering Homeland Security big data and data analytics, is a valuable resource for executives interested in Big Data Intelligence markets. It has been explicitly customized for potential investors, big data companies, Intelligence agencies as well as security and government decision makers, to enable them to benchmark business plans, as well as identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends, and risks.

For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here.

Other reports focusing on specific technology or vertical markets related to the homeland security and public safety market include:

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,

Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz , www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

Contact: Naomi Sapir

Phone: +1-202-455-0966

Email: naomi@hsrc.biz

SOURCE Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Related Links

http://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

