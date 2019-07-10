Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Chinese & US Aviation Security Markets to Hold over 50% of the Market by 2025

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to HSRC's latest report on the Aviation Security Market - Aviation Security Technologies, Industry & Global Market 2019-2025, the market is expected to grow from $XX Billion in 2018 to $XX billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. The Chinese & US Aviation Security markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market during the forecast period.

HSRC's 1325-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Aviation Security market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. Indeed, this report that consists of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 230 relevant submarket aspects in total. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 147 leading Aviation Security vendors.

18 years have passed since 9/11, and the global aviation security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, NPR Based threat classification, new High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning Based automated (EDS & X-ray) image interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

The Aviation Security market growth is driven by the following factors:

Aviation travel and cargo industry growth

New and upgraded airports

Terror threats

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics.

President Trump's national security agenda

PRC President Xi's internal security policy

HSRC's market report discusses in full detail the Aviation Security market size and trends of 240 submarkets during 2018-2025. The report also covers the Aviation Security submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities, who the Aviation Security decision-makers are, the driving force behind the Aviation Security customers' decision to purchase aviation security solutions and services, what customers look for, aviation security technology & services trends, The 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats), the challenges to market penetration & growth, and more.

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry.

