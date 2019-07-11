Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Command & Control Market to Reach $30.5B by 2025

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to HSRC's latest report, Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety – 2019-2025 , the market is forecast to go through major shifts, growing to $30.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. Drivers for this market include new and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analysis, IoT, Quantum Technologies and G-5 communication, which will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

The Command and Control Technologies Market report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, as well as 5 revenue sources, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets. The report also provides extensive and updated data on 31 Command and Control Technologies Vendors.

This 1235-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Command and Control Technologies Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

Questions answered in this report include:

What is the market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase command and control systems solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the command and control systems technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Additional factors to drive the Command and Control Technologies Market include:

Terror, national security and crime

S.- China high-tech "Arms Race"

high-tech "Arms Race" Trump administration's higher DOD, DHS and law enforcement funding

President Xi's internal security funding

The "We Will Invest Whatever It Takes" approach of autocratic governments (e.g., China , Turkey , Iran and Saudi Arabia ) to avoid regime change

, , and ) to avoid regime change Cybercrime and cyberterrorism threats

Quantum Cryptology threats and opportunities

The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East

For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here.

Other reports recently published by HSRC include:

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,

Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

Contact: Naomi Sapir

Phone: +1-202-455-0966

E-mail: naomi@hsrc.biz

SOURCE Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Related Links

http://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

