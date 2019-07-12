Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Reach $106B by 2025

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) published their latest report, Critical Infrastructure Protection Market– 2019-2025. This 1123-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global CIP market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

In upcoming years, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market and industry are forecast to go through major technology shifts, it is expected to reach $106 billion in 2025. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, Big Data & Data Analysis, AI based people identification, Smart Checkpoints, Advanced Cybersecurity and Nano Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

This market report, which consists of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 232 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.

Questions answered in this report include:

What is the CIP market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the CIP submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase CIP solutions and services?

What are the CIP customers looking for?

What are the CIP technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to CIP market penetration & growth?

The Critical Infrastructure Protection market growth is driven by the

following factors:

Cybersecurity

Infrastructure expansion projects by China and India

and Terror and crime threats

Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics. President Trump's national security agenda

PRC President Xi's internal security policy

