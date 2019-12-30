Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) & Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% for the 2020-2025 period

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Homeland Security Research Corporation's (HSRC) latest market report, Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS Technologies & Market - 2020-2025, their analysts forecast a comeback for the Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) & Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) industry, generating a refreshing 6.1% CAGR for the 2020-2025 period.

According to this report, the Chinese & US Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS Technologies markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 40% of the market during the forecast period.

This 430-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the EDS & BHS Technologies & Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

Market growth will be boosted by the following drivers:

Expansion of new baggage handling systems facilities Replacement of outdated EDS systems Fast acceptance of tomographic coherent X-ray scattering EDS in premium security airports Ever growing aftersale revenues Aviation travel and cargo volume growth New and expanded airports projects Terror threats New and maturing technologies, (e.g., high volume EDS technologies, artificial intelligence-based threat classification, big data & data analysis, machine learning based automated image interpretation & spectroscopic radiation detectors) U.S. President Trump and China President Xi national security agendas

Questions answered in this report include:

What is the Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS Market size and what are the market trends during 2020-2025?

What are the EDS & BHS sub-markets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the EDS & BHS customers to purchase Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS solutions and services?

What are the EDS & BHS technology & services trends?

What are the EDS & BHS Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

