Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Explosives Detection Technologies & Global Market Expected to Grow during the 2019-2025 Forecast Period

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSRC's recently published Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies and Industry 2019-2025 report provides industry's decision-makers with insight and intelligence that will translate directly into bottom line results. The report concentrates on a detailed analysis of the current and future state of technologies and markets in each relevant industry segment, in terms of both detection systems technology and functionality. The report offers for each of its 205 sub-markets: 2016-2017 market data and analyses, as well as 2019-2025 forecasts and analyses.

The research is based on a unique team of high-level experts having a wealth of knowledge and years of experience in explosives detection systems, technologies and markets. The lead analyst of the report led a team of hundreds of engineers who developed and commercialized the following explosives and weapons detection products:

Explosives Trace Detectors

Tomographic EDSs

X-Ray Screening Systems

IED Mitigation Devices

The research team provided consultation services and customized reports on Explosives Detection Systems and Technologies to the following governmental bodies and security agencies:

NATO

U.S. Congress

Sweden Customs Services

U.S GAO

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Israeli National Security Agency

IDF

U.S. DOD

U.S. Army

Israeli Counter Terror Agency

This market report analyzed and crosschecked:

By 7 Vertical Markets:

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Land Transportation Security

Secured Perimeters & Buildings

Postal Security

Public Venue Security

Other Vertical Markets

By 8 Technology Markets:

Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD)

IED Mitigation Technologies

Standoff Detection

IoT & Predictive Maintenance

EDS & BHS

Full Body Scanners (AIT)

X-ray Scanners (w/o AIT)

Big Data & Data Analytics

By 3 Revenue Segments:

Product Sales

Aftersale Revenues

Planning, Consulting & Training Services

By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia-Pacific

By 46 National Markets, including US, Canada , UK, Germany , Japan , China , and more.

