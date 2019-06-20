Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Explosives Detection Technologies & Global Market Expected to Grow during the 2019-2025 Forecast Period
With 5 volumes, 1217 pages, 299 tables and 346 figures, HSRC's Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry - 2019-2025 report is the most comprehensive explosives detection systems market report available today.
WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSRC's recently published Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies and Industry 2019-2025 report provides industry's decision-makers with insight and intelligence that will translate directly into bottom line results. The report concentrates on a detailed analysis of the current and future state of technologies and markets in each relevant industry segment, in terms of both detection systems technology and functionality. The report offers for each of its 205 sub-markets: 2016-2017 market data and analyses, as well as 2019-2025 forecasts and analyses.
The research is based on a unique team of high-level experts having a wealth of knowledge and years of experience in explosives detection systems, technologies and markets. The lead analyst of the report led a team of hundreds of engineers who developed and commercialized the following explosives and weapons detection products:
- Explosives Trace Detectors
- Tomographic EDSs
- X-Ray Screening Systems
- IED Mitigation Devices
The research team provided consultation services and customized reports on Explosives Detection Systems and Technologies to the following governmental bodies and security agencies:
- NATO
- U.S. Congress
- Sweden Customs Services
- U.S GAO
- Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- Israeli National Security Agency
- IDF
- U.S. DOD
- U.S. Army
- Israeli Counter Terror Agency
This market report analyzed and crosschecked:
- By 7 Vertical Markets:
- Aviation Security
- Maritime Security
- Land Transportation Security
- Secured Perimeters & Buildings
- Postal Security
- Public Venue Security
- Other Vertical Markets
- By 8 Technology Markets:
- Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD)
- IED Mitigation Technologies
- Standoff Detection
- IoT & Predictive Maintenance
- EDS & BHS
- Full Body Scanners (AIT)
- X-ray Scanners (w/o AIT)
- Big Data & Data Analytics
- By 3 Revenue Segments:
- Product Sales
- Aftersale Revenues
- Planning, Consulting & Training Services
- By 5 Regional Markets:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia-Pacific
- By 46 National Markets, including US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and more.
About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)
Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.
