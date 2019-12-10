Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market & Technologies Expected to Grow during the 2020-2025 Forecast Period

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market & Technologies - 2020-2025 market report by Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC), defines, describes and forecasts the global Explosives Trace Detection market by technology, end-user, revenue source and geography. It includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the ETD market and provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, inhibitors, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, it covers various important aspects of the market including an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the explosives & drugs trace detection devices and kits market.

The global Explosives Trace Detection market and technologies are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning Based automated interpretation & Smart Sensors, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

According to the report, the Chinese & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market during the forecast period.

The Explosive Trace Detection market growth is driven by the following factors:

Aviation travel and air-cargo industry growth

IED Terror

Drug Trafficking

ETD replacement market

Plans by China to build 234 new airports by 2035

New and maturing technologies (e.g., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated Interpretation & Smart Sensors)

President Trump and President Xi administrations national security and law enforcement funding hike

This 2-volumes market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Explosives Trace Detection market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

This report presents a thorough analysis of 4 vertical (Transportation Security, Secured Facilities, Defense, 1st Responders & Others), 3 technology (Table Top ETD, Hand-Held ETD, ETD Kits) ,4 revenue source (Product Sales, Consumables, After-sale Service & Upgrades, Planning and Training Services), and 5 regional markets (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific). Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 26 leading Explosives Trace Detection vendors.

Questions answered in this report include:

What is the ETD market size and what are the trends of 43 submarkets during 2020-2025?

What are the Explosives Trace Detection submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the ETD customers to purchase Explosives Trace Detection solutions and services?

What are the Explosives Trace Detection technology & services trends?

ETD Market SWOT analysis

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

