Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Police Modernization Market to Reach $59.9B by 2025

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) has published a new report, Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2019-2025, which consists of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, and details 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.

This 1035-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global police modernization market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 54 Law Enforcement & Police Modernization vendors.

New and maturing technologies, such as Predictive Policing, Crime Analytics, Next Generation 911 (NG911), Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors, IoT and Smart Video Surveillance will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities. According to the report, the market is forecast to grow to $59.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%.

Questions answered in this report include:

What drives the customers to purchase Law Enforcement & Police Modernization solutions and services?

What is the market size and what are the trends of 234 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Key drivers of the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization market include new and maturing technologies, (e.g., Crime Analytics, Predictive Policing, NG911, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors and Smart Video Surveillance), terror and crime, cybercrime and cyberterrorism, Trump's administration's Law Enforcement & Police Modernization and the Mexican Wall funding, Private sector security, growing internal security modernization markets in autocratic states (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia), and critical infrastructure protection growing needs.

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

