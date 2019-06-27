Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) Publishes "OSINT Market & Technologies - 2019-2022" Market Report

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open-Source Intelligence Global Market 2019-2022" report examines each dollar spent in the market via 5orthogonal money trails: regional markets, national markets, vertical markets, sub-markets and by solutions market.

OSINT is becoming a necessity and the market is growing. OSINT tools, Webint and Social Media Monitoring Automation allows analysts to cope with various sources and provide near real-time analyses. An increasing amount of personal data, corporate content, and government databases are now open and accessible to intelligence organizations around the world, leading to a rise in OSINT investments and, by extension, OSINT, WEBINT or SOCMINT budgets.

Questions answered in this market report include:

What will the OSINT market size be in 2019-2022?

Which verticals are the fastest growing?

Which countries are expected to invest in OSINT and WEBINT solutions and services?

What are the OSINT market drivers and inhibitors?

This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Several types of security organizations are now reportedly investing in Open Source Intelligence Tools to increase their monitoring and research capabilities, in the open web, deep web and Darknet. Social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other local services hold detailed personal data on billions of people and lay the grounds for Social Media Monitoring. Locations, connections, hobbies, and purchasing habits are open for all, which have turned these networks into goldmines for intelligence analysts.

An additional source of intelligence is news reports from around the world; information about a riot, a disease outbreak or the moving of troops can reach local and then international media within seconds. Once published, news reaches intelligence organizations around the world instantly. This flow of information and the relevant supportive intelligence systems are a strong tool for every intelligence organization. Organizations related to Military Intelligence, Police Intelligence, and Homeland Security are reportedly investing in the purchase of state-of-the-art OSINT systems.

One of the fastest-growing verticals is Open-Source Intelligence monitoring for cyber intelligence, in the realm of Threat Intelligence. As hackers interact over the dark net and manage operations and assaults in web forums and groups, constant monitoring of these activities can provide valuable information about planned attacks. In most cyber defense organizations, OSINT and WEBINT are becoming one of the building blocks for strong Threat Intelligence process.

The global Open-Source Intelligence Market in Homeland Security and Public Safety is boosted by the following drivers:

An increased use of social networks and a rise of user-generated content, including video sharing, groups, and forums, which expand the amount of content available for intelligence organizations to gather and analyze.

Rapid advances in big data, data analytics, text analytics and artificial intelligence are facilitating the conversion of millions of scattered data into manageable databases for intelligence analysts. By automating the collection and analysis, analysts can now cope with various sources and provide near real-time analyses

The growing willingness to release open governmental data to the web, facilitating data access on a personal or country level.

Leakage of private and secret data to the open sphere. Initiatives such as Wiki-Leaks or Panama Papers are exposing previously undisclosed information, enabling sophisticated intelligence organizations to make use of this data for the investigation and monitoring of people, companies, and countries through advanced Open Source Intelligence tools.

Investment in intelligence gathering on citizens by less liberal countries – China's social media monitoring activity has been known for years and additional countries such as Russia and Turkey have already built capabilities to monitor citizens based on Open-Source Intelligence systems. This trend is now penetrating the once-perceived privacy stronghold in European countries. The 2015-2017 terror attacks in Europe have brought the civil and privacy rights vs. Homeland Security and Public Safety debate to new highs and should lead western European parliaments to increase OSINT budgets and Social Media Intelligence (SOCMINT)

social media monitoring activity has been known for years and additional countries such as and have already built capabilities to monitor citizens based on Open-Source Intelligence systems. This trend is now penetrating the once-perceived privacy stronghold in European countries. The 2015-2017 terror attacks in have brought the civil and privacy rights vs. Homeland Security and Public Safety debate to new highs and should lead western European parliaments to increase OSINT budgets and Social Media Intelligence (SOCMINT) The growth of OSINT training courses around the world, which have boosted the number of potential users of advanced systems. Courses offer publicly available Information collection techniques, top OSINT tools, and even HUMINT over OSINT capabilities.

For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here.

See our Big Data & Data Analytics Market in National Security and Law Enforcement – 2019-2022 report which also includes some OSINT aspects.

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,

Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

Contact: Naomi Sapir

Phone: +1-202-455-0966

E-mail: naomi@hsrc.biz

SOURCE Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Related Links

http://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

