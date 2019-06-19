Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) Releases New Report- "Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry - 2019-2025"

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 5 volumes, 1284 pages, 321 tables and 288 figures, the "Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2019-2025" report is the most comprehensive explosives detection systems & weapons detection systems market report available today.

The purpose of the "Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems Market, Technologies and Industry" report is to provide the industry's decision-makers with insight and intelligence that will translate directly into bottom line results. The report concentrates on a detailed analysis of the current and future state of technologies and markets in each relevant industry segment, in terms of both technology and functionality.

The report offers for each of its 207 sub-markets: 2016-2018 market data and analyses, as well as 2019-2025 forecasts and analyses. The research is based on a unique team of high-level experts having a wealth of knowledge and years of experience in explosives & weapons detection technologies and markets.

The lead analyst of the report led a team of hundreds of engineers who developed and commercialized the following explosives and weapons detection products:

Explosives Trace Detectors

Tomographic EDSs

X-Ray Screening Systems

IED Mitigation Devices

Metal Detectors

The research team provided consultation services and customized reports on Explosives and Weapons Detection Technologies to the following governmental bodies and security agencies:

NATO

U.S. Congress

Sweden Customs Services

U.S GAO

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Israeli National Security Agency

IDF

U.S. DOD

U.S. Army

Israeli Counter Terror Agency

For this report, HSRC's team of analysts undertook a number of initiatives striving to provide a comprehensive and in-depth study; team members participated, chaired and/or lectured in 26 Explosives & Weapons Detection conferences over the past 20 years, and also published 75 explosives & weapons detection technologies & markets related reports over the past 16 years.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market as well as the various sub-markets in the entire explosives & weapons detection market. With a highly fragmented explosives & weapons detection market, we analyzed each dollar spent via 5 bottom-up research vectors including:

7 Vertical Markets:

Aviation Security Maritime Security Land Transportation Security Secured Perimeters & Buildings Postal Security Public Venue Security Other Vertical Markets

8 Technology Markets:

Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD) Metal Detectors Standoff Detection IoT & Predictive Maintenance EDS & BHS Full Body Scanners (AIT) X-ray Scanners (w/o AIT) Big Data & Data Analytics

3 Revenue Segments:

Product Sales Aftersale Revenues Planning, Consulting & Training Services

5 Regional Markets:

North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia-Pacific

46 National Markets, including US, Canada , Mexico , UK, Brazil , Saudi Arabia , Nigeria , China , and many more.

For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here.

Other reports focusing on specific technology or vertical markets related to the homeland security and public safety market include:

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

