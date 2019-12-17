Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies Market Expected to Grow during the 2020-2025 Forecast Period

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Homeland Security Research Corporation's (HSRC) newly released market report, Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies Market - 2020-2025, the maturity and deployment of advanced standoff detection technologies that are capable of detecting suicide and other terrorists at a safe distance, will change the landscape of homeland security and asymmetric warfare.

The purpose of standoff PBIED, VBIED and weapon detection technologies is to determine, at a safe distance, if a terrorist or a vehicle is carrying explosives or weapons. Concealed explosives detection is perceived as one of the greatest challenges facing the internal security and military communities. The threat posed by suicide bombers is the key to the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies and tactics.

This 258 -page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

This report presents a thorough analysis of 65 submarkets segmented by 8 technologies, 5 revenue sources and 5 regional markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 16 leading Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies vendors.

A decade of artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data deep learning research have produced formidable technologies that are providing immense benefit to the standoff IED detection community. Future artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data deep learning systems have the potential for transformative impact on the IED threats. It will be rightfully expected to handle complex IED detection tasks and responsibilities, engage in meaningful communication, and improve awareness through experience.

Standoff IED detection includes both covert and overt methods for sensing the presence of IED, explosives, VBIED, weapons and PBIED when vital assets and those individuals monitoring, operating & responding to the means of detection are physically separated from the terrorists. The physical separation should put the individuals and vital assets outside the zone of severe damage from a potential detonation of the device or weapon.

IED, PBIED and VBIED attack threats are a global problem, driving a growing number of security and defense forces to acquire cutting-edge standoff IED, PBIED, Weapons & VBIED detection equipment.

Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies market growth is driven by the following factors:

IED terror threats

Asymmetrical warfare

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated Battle Field Interpretation, Smart Sensors, and Facial Biometrics technologies)

President Trump and President Xi Jinping national security agendas

Questions answered in this report include:

What are the Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies market size and what are the market trends during 2020-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase Standoff Detection Technologies solutions and services?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the 8 technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The Global Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies Market size data is analyzed via 3 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the global Standoff IED, Explosives, VBIED, PBIED & Weapon Detection Technologies market is analyzed and crosschecked via 3 orthogonal viewpoints:

