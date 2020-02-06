Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): The Global School & Campus Security Market Will Grow at a 2018-2025 CAGR of 5.2%

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing rates of terror attacks, mass shootings and other fatal incidents that have targeted civilians in the past decade have highlighted the rising need for implementation of security solutions in schools and campuses. School and campus security technology refers to tools and systems that are used to monitor campus activity, to detect irregular/worrisome behavior and/or individuals, to deploy physical protective solutions at the time of a dangerous incident, and to communicate with all stakeholders in such situations.

The School & Campus Security Market - 2020-2025 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans. Given the highly fragmented market, the report addresses the multiple facets and complexity of the School & Campus Security market. The market data is analyzed through 4 key perspectives: 4 regional markets, 16 national markets, 5 technology markets, and 2 end-user markets.

Mass shootings, particularly those carried out on school properties, have increased in the U.S. and have made the U.S. the primary regional player in the global School & Campus Security Technology market, as schools and campuses across the country look to deploy and upgrade security systems on their premises.

At this present moment the majority schools in the US and Europe have implemented some level of security measures, but most are relatively low-tech and leave room for much technological improvement. As the U.S. market is already relatively mature and constitutes the largest share of the world market, the global School & Campus Security market is expected to grow at a moderate rate. Homeland Security Research Corp. estimates that the Global School & Campus Security Market will grow at a 2018-2025 CAGR of 5.2%.

Why Buy Market Report?

A. The School and Campus Security Market size data is analyzed via 4 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the School and Campus Security Market is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 5 Technologies:

Access Control



Video Surveillance



Metal Detectors & Screening



Threat Alert & Communication Systems



Other

By 2 End Users:

K-12 Schools



Higher-Education

By 4 Geographical Regions:

U.S.A



Europe



APAC



Rest of World

By 16 National Markets:

U.S.



France



UK



Germany



Italy



Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Singapore



India



Australia



China



Japan



Mexico



Brazil



South Africa

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors including:

Facts & Figures

National School Security Assessments

Primary Market Players

Business Environment

Market Drivers & Inhibitors

Technological Solution Implementation Trends

Market Sector Size Assessment & Forecast

Market Sector Dynamics

Market Sector Breakdown

C. Questions answered in this report include:

What will the School & Campus Security market size be in 2019-2025?

Which verticals are the fastest growing?

Which countries are expected to invest in School & Campus Security solutions and services?

What are the School & Campus Security market drivers and inhibitors?

D. The report provides updated data on leading industry vendors – brief company profile, leading products, recent activity and contact information of the leading manufactures in the School & Campus Security market.

E. The School & Campus Security Market includes the following technologies types:

Access Control

Video Surveillance

Metal Detection & Screening

Threat Alert & Communication Systems

Other

Access Control technologies include:

Visitor management systems

Secure door technology

Biometric scanners

Electronic/Smart Card/ID Card access

Vestibules

Optical turnstiles

Buzzer and intercom systems

Video Surveillance technologies include:

IP Cameras

Analog Cameras

Facial Recognition Software

School Bus Surveillance

Metal Detection & Screening technologies include:

X-ray scanning machines

Walk-through metal detector

Hand-held metal detector wand

Threat Alert & Communication Systems technologies include:

Social media analysis software

Panic buttons

Gunshot detection sensors

Door alarms

Anonymous reporting tools

Mass messaging systems

