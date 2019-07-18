Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Video Analytics Market to Reach $43B by 2025

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) recently published - Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety – 2019-2025. This market report consists of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 234 submarkets during 2018-2025. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $43 billion in 2025.

This 1205-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

Questions answered in this report include:

What drives the customers to purchase Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety solutions and services?

What is the market size and what are the trends of 234 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the Video Analytics technology & services trends?

What are the 5 vertical markets' SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The Global Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives; with a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

Video analytics in law enforcement, defense and public safety market growth is driven by the following factors:

The fast proliferation of video cameras

New and maturing technologies: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of signatures

Safe City projects

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data Analysis

Smart Video Surveillance

Price reduction of Video Analytic systems,driven by the falling prices of image processing DSPs and communication systems

Improved cost-performance of new edge-based video analytics DSP technologies(e.g., Intel, Bosch & Texas Instruments VA DSPs)

The rapidly growing "Internet of Things" applications drive the "Video Imaging of Everything" proliferation

HD video cameras cost-performance follows Moore's law

High cost of human operators & high rate of overlooked events

