Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Video Analytics Market to Reach $43B by 2025
Jul 18, 2019, 10:30 ET
WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) recently published - Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety – 2019-2025. This market report consists of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 234 submarkets during 2018-2025. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $43 billion in 2025.
This 1205-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
Questions answered in this report include:
- What drives the customers to purchase Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety solutions and services?
- What is the market size and what are the trends of 234 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the Video Analytics technology & services trends?
- What are the 5 vertical markets' SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
The Global Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives; with a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
Video analytics in law enforcement, defense and public safety market growth is driven by the following factors:
- The fast proliferation of video cameras
- New and maturing technologies: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of signatures
- Safe City projects
- Artificial Intelligence
- Big Data Analysis
- Smart Video Surveillance
- Price reduction of Video Analytic systems,driven by the falling prices of image processing DSPs and communication systems
- Improved cost-performance of new edge-based video analytics DSP technologies(e.g., Intel, Bosch & Texas Instruments VA DSPs)
- The rapidly growing "Internet of Things" applications drive the "Video Imaging of Everything" proliferation
- HD video cameras cost-performance follows Moore's law
- High cost of human operators & high rate of overlooked events
