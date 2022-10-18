Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 4.35 Bn, International Players to Dominate the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The homeland security surveillance camera market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market 2022-2026

The homeland security surveillance camera market size is expected to grow by USD 4.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market 2022-2026: Scope

The homeland security surveillance camera market report covers the following areas:

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Infrastructure Security: The infrastructure security segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. An increase in terror activities has resulted in concerns regarding global security. Hence, governments have started to take various preventive measures, such as significant investments in surveillance camera systems. Thus, the increasing investments in infrastructure security will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Border Security



Public Protection

Geography

North America : North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants of surveillance and security equipment, which will drive the homeland security surveillance camera market growth in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the homeland security surveillance camera market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Axis Communications AB, CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd., CP PLUS International, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Homeland Safety Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Infinova, Moog Inc., NetVu Ltd., Pelco, Robert Bosch GmbH, Silent Sentinel, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Vicon, VIVOTEK Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist homeland security surveillance camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the homeland security surveillance camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the homeland security surveillance camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homeland security surveillance camera market vendors

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axis Communications AB, CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd., CP PLUS International, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Homeland Safety Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Infinova, Moog Inc., NetVu Ltd., Pelco, Robert Bosch GmbH, Silent Sentinel, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Vicon, VIVOTEK Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

